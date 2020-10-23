Brett Sutton’s misdemeanours – the complete violation of the Hippocratic Oath

At one time I only thought that Sutton was incompetent, but as more evidence has come in, it is clear that he is a REPRESENTATION OF EVIL ON EARTH.

His “memos” to justify emergency powers are AN ABSOLUTE SHOCKER – FULL OF LIES AND DECEPTION.

And he is justifying a policy of “freezing society indefinitely for a vaccine” without even writing about it in his memos. That is an ILLEGAL policy and he knows it.

If time permits, I’ll draw up a complaint against him to AHPRA. Of course, we know that like all licensing bodies AHPRA is corrupt – sworn to defending its members.