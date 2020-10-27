Bill Gates is a MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO THE HYSTERIA that is wiping out the poor from the planet

At one time I greatly admired Bill Gates. I have tracked the progress of his work very closely from 1986 – from just a few years after he invented MS-DOS.

I’ve cited him liberally as an example of humans being the ultimate resources, not land (cf. Julian Simon).

But by 2013 I was getting cross with his passion for reducing world population: Bill Gates, I disagree with your passion for reducing world population. Let’s increase world freedom, instead.

Since then things have been going downhill. I have started calling him evil for his continued passion for wiping out the world’s population. In my recent South Africa interview I said if he is that keen, why does he not commit suicide – that will give us one less person.

But I’m really unhappy with his role in creating hysteria across the world and insisting on vaccine as a remedy.

E.g. see: Bill Gates: This is when we’ll have a Covid-19 vaccine

BUT WHAT IS TRULY EVIL IS HIS ACTIVE ROLE IN THE CURRENT HYSTERIA AND THE LOCKDOWNS THAT HAVE DECIMATED THE POOR – THAT SURELY WAS DELIBERATE SINCE HE HAS NOT YET APOLOGISED