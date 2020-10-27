27th October 2020
Bill Gates is a MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO THE HYSTERIA that is wiping out the poor from the planet
At one time I greatly admired Bill Gates. I have tracked the progress of his work very closely from 1986 – from just a few years after he invented MS-DOS.
I’ve cited him liberally as an example of humans being the ultimate resources, not land (cf. Julian Simon).
But by 2013 I was getting cross with his passion for reducing world population: Bill Gates, I disagree with your passion for reducing world population. Let’s increase world freedom, instead.
Since then things have been going downhill. I have started calling him evil for his continued passion for wiping out the world’s population. In my recent South Africa interview I said if he is that keen, why does he not commit suicide – that will give us one less person.
But I’m really unhappy with his role in creating hysteria across the world and insisting on vaccine as a remedy.
E.g. see: Bill Gates: This is when we’ll have a Covid-19 vaccine
BUT WHAT IS TRULY EVIL IS HIS ACTIVE ROLE IN THE CURRENT HYSTERIA AND THE LOCKDOWNS THAT HAVE DECIMATED THE POOR – THAT SURELY WAS DELIBERATE SINCE HE HAS NOT YET APOLOGISED
BILL GATES IS A MASSIVE CRIMINAL AND ENEMY OF HUMANITY
"In February, Bill Gates warned of 10 million corona virus deaths in Africa. On 15 October, the real number was 38,977."
https://t.co/WHALZmNJTr
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 26, 2020
Thank you Sanjeev for the work you are doing on the evils & insanity of the political classes over Corona Virus.
I just hope your voice gets wider notice, & the likes of Dan Andrews (& Scott Morrison for looking us up) are held to account for the suffering they’ve inflicted on us.
Please continue what you are doing!