Australia’s HOPELESSLY IGNORANT AND UNETHICAL “epidemiologists” – an illustration

Someone shared this 30 July 2020 piece with me – to show me the way Australian “epidemiologists” think. This is SO BAD I need to keep it for my future record – I might also reference in my ICC complaint. I’m assuming others are also pretty similar – for that might explain the shonky actions of Daniel Andrews.

https://www.eurekareport.com.au/investment-news/are-rolling-lockdowns-the-new-norm/148313?v=1042519

Are rolling lockdowns the new norm?

This week on Talking Finance (30/07/2020), Alan Kohler is joined by Professor of Epidemiology Healthcare Infection and Infectious Diseases Control at UNSW and Advisor to the World Health Organisation, Mary-Louise McLaws, to discuss whether rolling lockdowns are going to become the new norm, and how Sweden’s herd immunity strategy is going. I ask her about what’s going on in Sweden and whether their herd immunity strategy actually worked. It may be no surprise to you to learn that her view is that it didn’t work and that it’s bad.

AK: And now, here’s Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, Professor of Epidemiology at UNSW and she’s also part of the World Health Organisation. Professor McLaws, can I get you to just talk a little bit about what you think the future looks like? I mean, I’m sitting in Victoria and we’re locked down again, we’ve had a second wave here. Obviously, other states are looking fine. Do you think that there’ll be rolling second waves inevitably or not?

MM: As an epidemiologist, we usually like to try to go for elimination but with something like this you know that it’s difficult to ever get. [Sanjeev: so she KNOWS that elimination is IMPOSSIBLE for a flu-like virus – that’s a good start] But the reason that you go for elimination while understanding it’s a prize that you’ll probably never achieve until there’s a vaccine is because it’s very difficult to control the spread and to control peaks. [Sanjeev: She jumps off the cliff immediately by talking TOTAL NONSENSE, DOES SHE KNOW THAT elimination is prohibited under the Biosecurity Act?] Australia is a fairly small country with population and the number of resources that you have in contact traces, public health experts, and the like being able to respond timely to increased numbers is less than perfect, because we haven’t planned for this sort of thing before. Years ago I was on a planning meeting for the Olympic Games about what would happen and it was fairly laissez-faire and fairly unprofessional – there were just a bunch of infectious disease physicians and nurses and doctors and myself sitting around a table thinking about the worst-case scenario. Very rarely do you get a country that has the wherewithal to import experience and sit down and say to governments, “We’ve just gone through Ebola or we’ve gone through SARS and this is how we managed it and this is how we’re futurizing for it.” How I see the future is fragmented. If we’re going to continue going down this path for suppression…

AK: Well, we are, aren’t we? I mean, that is definitely what we’re going to be doing, surely.

MM: Well, one would hope that eventually, they’ll realise it’s not sustainable and you can’t open up a bubble for the economy and tourism and travel.

AK: Are you saying we’ll have to go for elimination at some point?

MM: Well, as I mentioned, when I say elimination, I say it in the terms of how well New South Wales achieved its close to elimination before we had the importation recently of a Victorian case and then it spread and our numbers increased. [Sanjeev: ELIMIATION VIOLATES THE BIOSECURITY ACT!] New South Wales was doing very well and taking out the numbers from return travellers, they had less than five per day and certainly across two incubation periods, which is what you look for to see how well you’re travelling. We were doing less than 100. The reason that I have 100 has a potential red flag, is because each case has somewhere between 10 and 20 contacts. If you have 100 a day, even 100 every two weeks, which is about two incubation periods, that’s 1,000 to 2,000 contacts that the contact traces have to find before day three. Because around day three or four, people are starting to become infectious and then you’re getting second generation and third generation cases. So you need to keep the numbers very low to a handful of figures so you can keep less than 100 every two weeks, so that when there is the occasional increase, you can handle it very well, you don’t have to talk about lockdown, you don’t have to talk about closing venues. At the very most, you may need to do ring-fencing of hotspots where it’s the community that’s the hotspot, not the social venue; or you wear masks in public which has been found with really excellent modelling to shut down the spread dramatically. It does take a while but it’s probably more cost-effective than shutting the economy down all the time. [Sanjeev: she’s describing the ELIMINATION STRATEGY – THIS IS DEEPLY IGNORANT, at the least – and grossly unethical.]

AK: So you’re saying that if masks became virtually permanent, it may be that the economy could continue to open up?

MM: I wouldn’t do it permanently. You get pandemic fatigue. I would then be having – I don’t know if you’ve ever worked in Hong Kong where they have typhoon flags and they’re all told to go home at a certain typhoon flag level. This would be a red, amber and green one and when you reached amber, the authorities would need to find where the hotspots were, think about ring-fencing them if they can possibly and keeping people from leaving the hotspots because that was one error that was done in Victoria. You don’t let people go to work, if possible, unless they wear a mask or a face shield, because they’re just taking the virus out of that hotspot to wherever they work. You don’t have to wear a mask all the time and before the import of the Victorian case recently, there was no need to wear a mask in New South Wales. But when the numbers are at that amber and red level, then yes, you pull out the mask and you wear it. [Sanjeev: Why do we care for communist societies? Since when are they are role model for us?] Certainly, at the amber level, where you might then be able to prevent shutting down particularly sporting venues, they seem to be what we call amplification environments, clubs, pubs… Those areas are really hot incubation areas for this virus. There are others, but you wouldn’t necessarily have to close those down if you said to people, “Okay, wear a mask in public.” That way you’re getting less transmission. It is a bit difficult to go to a pub or a club wearing a mask and having fun, but Australians are not very responsive to change. They’re also a bit worried about looking a bit dorky sometimes and a face shield can be worn in social venues where you can see each other’s mouths move if you’re having problem hearing, because in social venues people increase the volume of speech because they can’t hear each other, they laugh, they’re very exuberant. This brings particles from deep in your lungs out and directly into the face of the person you’re speaking to or those close by. So there has to be a way of reducing that risk and for people like your listeners to continue to be able to have the economy going around safely. [Sanjeev: SHE HAS NO SENSE OF RISK – THE YOUTH HAVE CLOSE TO ZERO RISK. BY JULY SHE OUGHT TO HAVE KNOWN THAT THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON THE ELDERLY]

AK: A lot of the focus in the financial investment and economic world is on a vaccine and the idea that finally, if and when we get a vaccine, it’ll all be good and we’ll be fine and everything will go back to normal. Do you think that’s right? Firstly, will that happen when we get a vaccine, and is there any prospect at all of having a vaccine in the near future, say in six to nine months’ time?

MM: Just to put a sobering tone to this, there was no success with a vaccine for Ebola or SARS or MERS because it’s difficult. [So why is she talking about elimination again – we must NOT wait for a vaccine.] One of the other reasons is that the numbers didn’t necessarily attract a lot of investment but this may be different because of course, this attracts the investment because everyone around the world is at risk. Where MERS was very specific in mostly the Middle East and mostly in small risk groups, and Ebola is mostly in Africa and even when it moves out of Africa, you’re really not at risk if you’re not coming into contact with blood and body fluids, and SARS petered out very dramatically. [Sanjeev: can she explain why SARS petered out? What about Swine flu. Does she know basic immunology?] This one will get a vaccine, but how fast, we don’t know. There’s about 166 candidates for the vaccine, 20-odd of them are in clinical trials and the other 140-odd are in pre-clinical trials. In Brazil, there are two groups, one from the UK and one from China, trialling their vaccine in about 9,000 Brazilians. There are two different types of vaccines and one can only be hopeful that one of them will be successful, but of course, there are another 18 that may also be successful. But you have to recall, remember that each country that is putting money into their own vaccine will want their own people vaccinated first and whether Australia gets a look in and the rest of the world in the next 12 months is another thing. Just producing it in enough numbers and rolling it out will be a mammoth challenge and you have to decide who you’re going to give the vaccine to first. Of course, it’ll always be the frontline healthcare workers, and then who’s going to get it second. That’s an ethical question that will be very interesting and of course, I have my own beliefs. I know that WHO would like 500 million children vaccinated. I would like teenagers, 20 and 30-year-olds to be vaccinated because they’re our future, and without them healthy, without long-term ill-health into their middle age it’s not going to be a viable economy or a viable life. Who’s going to run the world if we have chronically ill 20 to 30-year-olds going into their middle age? I hope that we start to think slightly differently, rather than going for the middle-aged and the elderly. [This woman has NO CLUE about basic biology and immunity]

AK: Just finally, Professor McLaws, what do you make of what’s happening in Sweden, where they deliberately didn’t lockdown as much as everybody else, but apparently their case numbers are declining very rapidly now – do you think that they have achieved herd immunity? Do you think that history will look back and say, actually, Sweden got it right?

MM: I doubt it. [The woman is a fool. Sweden achieved herd immunity in mid-April from all the data we have] First of all, let’s unpick the term, ‘herd immunity’. SARS 2003, they looked at what’s called neutralising antibodies to see how long after having SARS you will remain immune, and that’s what a vaccine does or a natural infection. What they found is that your natural immunity started to wane at about 18 months and a great number, 20 per cent or more, were not immune anymore. Well, that was good news because at least 80 per cent were. However, there was a recent paper out to show that this may not be the case with this one, that in fact, you’re natural neutralising antibodies start waning at three months. So herd immunity may not last long. [Sanjeev: SHE IS CHERRY PICKING! We can confidently say that all coronaviruses provide around 18 months – 3 years worth of immunity – that’s good enough – as we see with India having so few deaths] Sweden has close to 79,500 cases and close to 6,000 deaths and I would suggest that is a highly unethical social experiment. [Sanjeev: SHE DOESN’T KNOW THE BASIC MEANING OF ETHICS] Sweden influenced some of the countries around them including Finland, they similarly had very large numbers and then they decided to put in social distancing and then their numbers dropped . You’re correct in suggesting that Sweden’s numbers have dropped but there’s potentially a reason for that. It could be that during their summer, although we wouldn’t consider their temperatures are necessarily summer, but people disappear from cities often and go into the countryside, into their country cabins and spend time with their families. [Sanjeev: till today, on 26 October, Sweden has had only 5,933 deaths – SUCH FOOLS ARE PROFESSORS IN AUSTRALIA!] We could be seeing more of an effect of people moving outside of the city areas and they may start to incline again. But don’t forget, recently their Chief Epidemiologist admitted that he thought that the experiment may have been incorrect [bogus NONSENSE – this woman is mad! Hallucinating. HE NEVER SAID THAT, when he was doing the right thing!!!]. I wouldn’t want anybody in Australia to think that this is an option. [That was and remains the ONLY scientific and ethical option ] Although, I can understand that the authorities may get tired of trying to suppress down to close to an eradication so that they can open up a future bubble and then throw their hands up. But if they do, we might find that those that have had COVID-19 once, may get what’s called a cytokine storm the second time around, they may do worse or they may do better. [There she goes with her MASSIVE IGNORANCE AND SCARE MONGERING!!! VERGING ON CRIMINAL, THATS WHAT HER ACTIONS ARE] There are many things we don’t know, which then begs the question of, will this be ethical? And everything that we do has to be ethical. The other issue that this pandemic has opened up, it’s ripped the band-aid off inequality. Every time we’ve tried to control this pandemic, it becomes obvious that even in Australia there are great inequalities, so ring-fencing the Northern Melbourne was done, but not some of the other areas where initially there were high numbers from returning travellers who went home. We have to be more equitable and also we will always expect spikes if we have such inequality where people think they have to go to work because they’re not going to be paid sick leave, they can’t stay at home because they have to work in factory-like conditions. That’s why going for close to elimination is going to be better for your investors than these spikes and recovery and spikes and recovery [There she goes back TO HER VIOLATION OF BIOSECURITY LAW].

AK: It’s been great talking to you, Professor McLaws, thank you very much.