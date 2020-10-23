24th October 2020
A placeholder for the MORONIC and UNETHICAL arguments of Dan Andrews supporters
This is a placeholder post.
Dan supporters are like trolls – they can’t argue anything – and so I’ve generally block them after giving most of them an opportunity to clarify their issue. But I’ve now decided to create this post in which I keep their arguments on record for posterity. – and for me to potentially address in future writings.
I've decided to NAME AND SHAME Dan supporters. They argue that I'm not an epidemiologist – but they don't know that I've cited the best epidemiologists in my writings.
Moreover, they are extremely UNETHICAL.
They think it is OK to kill A to save B.https://t.co/24y0Wc4EOn pic.twitter.com/0iSII8xXlE
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 23, 2020