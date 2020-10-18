A “My Will” letter to MPs in Victoria

Someone shared this template. I’m sharing – please consider writing to your MP.

======

Mr Russell Broadbent MP

46C Albert Street,

Warragul VIC 3820

cc The Hon Greg Hunt MP Minister for Health

Dear Mr Broadbent

I know it is my duty to keep you informed as to MY WILL on any matter that comes before the Parliament or should come before the Parliament in the future.

It has come to my attention that the Federal Government is intending and may attempt to make vaccination mandatory for the purposes of controlling future outbreaks of COVID-19.

I do not consent or agree with any such action and it is MY WILL that you make it known to the Federal Parliament that it is THE WILL of this constituent

(1) that every vaccination always be made subject to the free, fully informed consent of the recipient

(2) that any vaccination never be made a prerequisite for access to any services or payments or employment, or the ability to travel freely to any location or venue domestically or internationally, or made a prerequisite for anything or any activity whatsoever.

(3) That no vaccine manufacturer ever be granted indemnity from liability in this country for causing injury due to the use of their vaccine.

I wish you to note to the Parliament that MY WILL is consistent with

(1) The Criminal Code Act 1995 (Commonwealth) Section 83.4 which states that “any person who, by violence or by threats or intimidation of any kind, hinders or interferes with the free exercise or performance, by any other person of any political right or duty shall be guilty of an offence”.

(2) The Commonwealth Constitution Section 51xxiiiA which allows the Federal Parliament to legislate as to “the provision of maternity allowances, widows’ pensions, child endowment, unemployment, pharmaceutical, sickness and hospital benefits, medical and dental services (BUT NOT SO AS TO AUTHORISE ANY FORM OF CIVIL CONSCRIPTION), benefits to students and family allowances”.

Yours faithfully,

Declared in front of a court exercising summary jurisdiction being a Justice of the Peace

Signed …………………………………………………………………………… Signed ………………………………………………………………..

………………………………………………………………………………………. Witness……………………………………………………………….

Dated ……………………………………………………………………………. Dated………………………………………………………………….