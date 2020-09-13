The problem with Brett Sutton, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer – 2

After the first post, I’ve now got a moment to bring together some of my key tweets to the health officer. The problem is that he MASSIVELY EXAGGERATES the lethality of this virus and DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE IS DOING -at least some of the “health” mandates he is imposing have NO BASIS in health literature.

Click this to view the full list of my tweets to the health officer – I’ve shared the best science with him for many months. He just doesn’t get it. The most incompetent doctor I’ve come across.

1. HE GROSSLY EXAGGERATES THE LETHALITY OF THE VIRUS

I'm keeping a note of this for the future. Victoria's chief health officer is massively exaggerating and misleading the entire public and politicians. This virus is 100-200 times less lethal than Spanish flu. I challenge him to prove otherwise.@VictorianCHO @ScottMorrisonMP pic.twitter.com/yO731Y6QBN — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 12, 2020

2. HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT. NO EVIDENCE, JUST WHIMSY

@VictorianCHO – please note that I've *published* about the value of masks on 6 March 2020 – and later (https://t.co/2U8EIWfau4) –

so I've been well ahead of the curve. But masks are NOT needed while walking outdoors. I've got two video questions/ comments. Please respond. pic.twitter.com/QedilOGdE4 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 19, 2020