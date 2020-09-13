Thoughts on economics and liberty

14th September 2020

The problem with Brett Sutton, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer – 2

After the first post, I’ve now got a moment to bring together some of my key tweets to the health officer. The problem is that he MASSIVELY EXAGGERATES the lethality of this virus and DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE IS DOING -at least some of the “health” mandates he is imposing have NO BASIS in health literature.

Click this to view the full list of my tweets to the health officer – I’ve shared the best science with him for many months. He just doesn’t get it. The most incompetent doctor I’ve come across.

1. HE GROSSLY EXAGGERATES THE LETHALITY OF THE VIRUS

2. HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT. NO EVIDENCE, JUST WHIMSY

 

 

