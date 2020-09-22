23rd September 2020
#LongTermCOVID – Pay no attention to the mad fear mongers!
I’ll compile more info as time permits. Now that the pandemic is conclusively NOWHERE in the range of Spanish flu, Chicken Littles are now crying that there are long term effects. Pay not attention to them. They are exaggerating as usual. Even in ordinary flu there a few long term cases.
Half of the NBA had it before they entered their bubble, and every single one of them was back in action within 7-10 days #wickedvirus🤮
— adem (@hartsyhart1) September 22, 2020