12th September 2020
Have resigned my Victorian public service role as economist
I worked in the Department of Treasury and Finance as a professional economist for 15 years, but the constraints on free speech as public servant were preventing me from expressing my opposition to the police state we now have in Victoria. To protest, I resigned on 9 September 2020. The resignation was accepted and fully processed on 10 September 2020.
Dear all, I'm delighted to inform that after 38 years of being a public servant (18+ in India, 19+ in Australia), always working behind the scenes, I've decided to come out as a free citizen.
My resignation process in Victoria has now been completed and I'm now a free bird.
I request you to organise a reset of all pandemic policies. The whole thing needs to be done differently. From scratch.
