Thoughts on economics and liberty

12th September 2020

Have resigned my Victorian public service role as economist

I worked in the Department of Treasury and Finance as a professional economist for 15 years, but the constraints on free speech as public servant were preventing me from expressing my opposition to the police state we now have in Victoria. To protest, I resigned on 9 September 2020. The resignation was accepted and fully processed on 10 September 2020.

 

This entry was posted in About me, Bad ideas!.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard