The Wire – Interview with Prof. Raj Bhopal, University of Edinburgh

Herd Immunity the Best Strategy for India. There is No Other Option: Prof Raj Bhopal, Epidemiologist

Highlights:

7m26s -8m28s :get the disease and most people will survive; this disease is not very damaging to the young but lockdowns are very damaging to the young by contrast this disease is damaging, but not so very damaging, for the old- but lockdowns are not damaging for the old

11m44s – 12m30s when the young are allowed to lead a normal life do not infect the elderly …. ,an excellent healthcare system so that the young who do get infected are immediately and effectively treated

13m40s – 18m 23s: Sweden; vaccine 1 year …….. 10 years? etc.

26m – 30m 15s : India; the young have a great deal to lose from lockdowns- country that is trying to build up economically cannot afford to have everyone in lockdown – in India …… it not really possible to apply the kind of strategies that are being applied in UK and even kind of strategies that the WHO is advocating, …. I respect the WHO hugely – people have to be consulted – I’ve already said to my children the best thing is for your to get it, get over and done with because the pandemic might be back in a far more virulent form……..

30m15s – 31m53s : if you were asked for your advice by Mr.Modi ………….. there is no other option for India – you don’t have the health care systems – I would say to PM Modi ,” Let the young people get on with their lives in a controlled way, teach them very carefully how to look after themselves…………..

31m53s – 34m43s : risks in joint families and small houses…………………..

35m44s-37m04s : I’m completely against the letting it rip policy – you are not going to be infected in the street …. where there’s a bit of air and wind you are not going to be infected there – you are more likely to get infected inside …….

38m – 39m05s : …………………………….the Indian healthcare system needs to be completely overhauled top to bottom and this is the opportunity to do it……. absolutely appalling .. for hundreds of millions of people

41m 05-42m08s : if people are not willing to talk about it and discuss it and think through strategies to make it happen then we are heading for a disaster………………. – protecting the old protecting the vulnerable , allowing younger people who have a lot to lose from lockdowns

42m49s – 44m16s : ……..the time has come for an open, honest and public debate where people are told the truth – and the truth is we’re in a terribly bad situation………….. – in Scotland….. we lifted the lockdown and we reimposed it , we cannot control it here…………….. the public needs to know the facts ………..

45m18s – : age related death statistics – the death rate will be low in India because the average age of the population is low – 81% are under 50 years of age – under 25 the infection may be mild – but above 25 it could be like a bad flu , its not mild after the age of 25 but its not a serious killer once you get over 60 it becomes a serious killer… by serious killer I mean mortality rates could be 5 or 6 % … I don’t want to underplay it……………… the single most important thing for good health is wealth and if we destroy our wealth base we destroy our health base