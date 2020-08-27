Thoughts on economics and liberty

27th August 2020

The science is ENTIRELY AGAINST society-wide lockdowns

I’ve written a lot on this blog (and on my TOI blog) against lockdowns. There’s also a LOT of scientific evidence against this idea. I’m compiling a few tweets for ready reference.

UK lockdown was a ‘monumental mistake’ and must not happen again – Boris scientist says

 

And watch Alan Jones from 2:20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This entry was posted in Science.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard