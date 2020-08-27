27th August 2020
The science is ENTIRELY AGAINST society-wide lockdowns
I’ve written a lot on this blog (and on my TOI blog) against lockdowns. There’s also a LOT of scientific evidence against this idea. I’m compiling a few tweets for ready reference.
A search of Google Trends confirms that the use of lockdowns in pandemics was NEVER *EVER* IMAGINED before the Wuhan lockdown.
NEVER has "science" been made in such a totalitarian manner before. I'm ashamed of "scientists".https://t.co/f2tixxUwoy pic.twitter.com/EDY6wfKDXw
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 5, 2020
UK lockdown was a ‘monumental mistake’ and must not happen again – Boris scientist says
"It’s not easy, but it can be done. The pandemic does not mean life has to stop.
We must all learn to live with the virus, and to take the steps necessary to live our lives, while protecting ourselves and others – especially those at highest risk of #COVID19"-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 30, 2020
The data are clear – as Sunetra Gupta has said, even the UK has largely achieved herd immunity. The lockdown merely ruined the UK economy for no real purpose or gain. https://t.co/RzNZhXjwkL
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 26, 2020
Came across this longish interview with Sunetra Gupta. Haven't watched it but in it she says the same thing: '"Rather Than Total Lockdown, India Could’ve Relied on Its Young People to Keep Economy Running"' https://t.co/bEaPVJRoLg
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 10, 2020
1/13
Universal lockdowns are bad policy
Here are 12 articles, since April, that provide a sample of the evidence available, indicating lockdowns are not a key intervention in preventing the harms caused by Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/Ftq5QvwEGf
— Omnipotent Moral Busybody (@OBusybody) August 26, 2020
“Wearing a mask in open space, in the streets, strikes me as completely bewildering and [without] any scientific basis…These are political choices, they are not scientific choices.” Professor Laurent Toubiana epidemiologist @ INSERMhttps://t.co/z9nuxrANQK
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) August 25, 2020
I spent a decade in public health training and do not remember the lockdown lecture.
At best, they drive inequities across socioeconomic lines. At worst, the same but no PH impact.https://t.co/Wckc9qdGRIhttps://t.co/HRszzKFx3Xhttps://t.co/6jhZXtBubPhttps://t.co/FCVLocOyzV
— Stefan Baral (@sdbaral) August 16, 2020
What scares me most about this pandemic is that my health professional colleagues and scientists aren't questioning anything.
No one questions antibody testing, the lockdown, masks, mortality rates, the Nightengale scam etc.
It's like science is dead.
— Dr. Kohilathas (@drkohilathas) August 6, 2020
The great epidemiologist Donald Henderson in 2006:
"Communities faced with epidemics respond best and with the least anxiety when normal social functioning is least disrupted. [Otherwise] a manageable epidemic could move toward catastrophe." #whoopshttps://t.co/FiLDbzbesF
— Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) August 6, 2020
Sweden is the only nation that followed proven science – the same science which is found in WHO's own October 2019 report: https://t.co/ZLrYO6gYNs
And WHO's expert is effectively saying so now: https://t.co/95wUlIprha https://t.co/eKEVqvmZAN
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 4, 2020
Is it now a taboo to say that lockdowns are a bad policy response to COVID?
Plenty of epidemiologists think this.https://t.co/03pDSPWjc4
— Cameron Murray (@DrCameronMurray) July 26, 2020
A new Lancet scientific paper published today states that:
“full #lockdowns and wide-spread #COVID19 testing were not associated with reductions in the number of critical cases or overall mortality.”@MLevitt_NP2013 @FatEmperor @AlexBerenson https://t.co/imMBzZSVgz
— Daniel Levitt (@daniellevitt22) July 22, 2020
The WHO reviewed the literature and concluded in October 2019 that contact tracing *can't work* and should *not* be used for flu-like viruses except at the early stages in isolated communities.
Don't Australian policy makers read these documents?@VictorianCHO @ScottMorrisonMP pic.twitter.com/cwJszxw2Qk
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 15, 2020
These goons praised China's lockdowns. They have ZERO credibility after driving trillions of dollars into the ground and destroying billions of lives.
Go away, WHO and epidemiologists! No one wants to hear from you.
https://t.co/Qb2HdKbvZV
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 26, 2020
And watch Alan Jones from 2:20
Alan Jones rightly cites: "Rapid border closures, full lockdowns, and wide-spread testing were not associated with COVID-19 mortality per million people."
Months ago, this point was also made by John Giesecke – and is well-known even to WHO (Oct 2019).https://t.co/Hq7WX7BRLc
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 26, 2020
For anyone still looking for the source, here's the link to the WHO document (its Annexure analyses relevant studies as at October 2019).
Not one mention of "lockdown"! This lockdown stuff was cooked up by Wuhan Chinese and copied by Western commies.https://t.co/ZLrYO6gYNs
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 15, 2020
*NEVER* in any epidemiological literature has lockdown of entire societies been recommended for a flu-like virus.
Short quarantines of those infected **at the early stages** are definitely OK. The WHO itself published that in October 2019: https://t.co/ZLrYO6gYNs
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 9, 2020
Who discovered lockdowns? Why did he or she not get a Nobel prize? Why is there no Wikipedia entry on the "great" invention of lockdowns?
All I know is that some totalitarian commie in Wuhan first invented the lockdown to hide his total failure to manage a simple flu-like virus.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 8, 2020
Lockdowns destroy jobs and the economy, and possibly kill more people overall in the end. Can't see a single saving grace from lockdown data. https://t.co/9nhkyf8whR
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 25, 2020
Excellent article which uses actual facts
Lockdowns and Mask Mandates Do Not Lead to Reduced COVID Transmission Rates or Deaths, New Study Suggests https://t.co/FI7aGnkPAH via @aier
— Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) August 27, 2020