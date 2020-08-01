1st August 2020
The problem of groupthink and the madness of crowds
A placeholder post. Some recent tweets:
WE HAVE A LONG WAIT AHEAD FOR HUMANITY TO RECOVER FROM COVID HYSTERIA – IT MAY TAKE MANY MONTHS, IF NOT YEARS.
"Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one." pic.twitter.com/zyuhTo0ED2
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 1, 2020
On 19 July I had suggested an incentive mechanism to reduce group think and collective madness.
Looks like others have beaten me to the post on this. I do believe that my suggestion is worth examining. This is where economic research should be directed.https://t.co/JXBQatDRXk pic.twitter.com/qTs3vsU2UV
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 1, 2020
This is a good start but probably needs more work. We need a way to get to the truth – a complex incentive mechanism design problem.
How to get experts to stop repeatedly lying?
How to make bad experts accountable for the harm they cause? https://t.co/3FNAJ5tRQJ
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 18, 2020
It looks like the wicked problem of epidemiology is not the identification of a pandemic but identifying its end.
– As well as the challenge of addressing the perverse incentives faced by its "leading" scientists.
We need to find a way to delink the science from politics.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 18, 2020
When ENTIRE NATIONS ARE BEING LOCKED DOWN BECAUSE OF MODELS, why are we not paying more attention to models, modellers, their incentives and the need to motivate the entire world's expertise to look at this urgent topic?https://t.co/DN26S6TpKB pic.twitter.com/P5NygYGC1Q
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) March 31, 2020
I need to add this here – that ALL collective hysterias are started (and fuelled) by those who stand to gain **financially** from the hysteria – and are sustained by human primitive limbic emotions – of fear and greed. Anger, too, in some cases, but such hysterias die early.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 1, 2020