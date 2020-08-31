The brilliant Nina Jablonski’s lifetime work on the human skin – its colour, its function

In 2010 I wrote about how Vitamin D explains skin colour. And also wrote about Nina Jablonski’s work here.

Recently, via Youtube’s random recommendations (possibly because I searched for Vitamin D and covid) I came across the more recent work and talks of Nina Jablonski.

Her work is extremely important – I believe everyone should try to spare a couple of hours to listen to her. I’m providing a few links:

First, her 11-year old talk that I had cited 10 years ago – and which is worth watching again if you’ve never watched it before.

Then these 2017 talks.

Keywords

racism, evolution, Vitamin D