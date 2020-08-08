8th August 2020
My resignation letter from the IAS, 14 January 2001
For my ready reference.
I had a LOT to say about why I was resigning, but chose not to do so. There would be plenty of time later. BFN is part of the explanation. And I’m currently working on another book project that will explain why it was essential to resign. [Of course, at the time I resigned I had not only no other job – but had moved to an entirely new country mid-career, and had severe RSI and acute pain etc. – but sometimes one has to burn the bridges to a road that goes nowhere. ]