22nd August 2020
My call for constitutional restraints across the world on our servants
I’ve commented on Sweden’s constitutional restraints over the past few months and also got these restraints included in SBP’s manifesto. These are a few recent tweets on this topic.
Dear Masters of the world – fellow citizens!
You surely agree that we need strong constitutional shackles to stop our servants from destroying liberty and confiscating property on the pretext of a pandemic.
Please consider organising to implement such restraints in your nation.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 22, 2020
Lockdowns are not an Act of God. They are man-made (allegedly in the public interest) and in some cases involve the confiscation of property rights and the right to one's occupation.
But property can only be seized with compensation. Let governments compensate property owners.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 21, 2020
A government’s powers are not unfettered.
The underlying logic of its liberty-curbing actions must be published for its MASTERS (we, the citizens) to validate.
But in this pandemic “democratic” governments have NEVER published their reasoning while brutally crushing liberty.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 21, 2020
Only constitutional barriers can work – as in Sweden.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 19, 2020
Constitutional, legal and libertarian objections to lockdowns https://t.co/oi9QiA6yfu #currentaffairs #liberty
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 15, 2020
Good to hear that some leftists are learning that government is almost always the biggest enemy of the people.
We need constitutional provisions (as in Sweden) to prevent elected reps from imposing lockdowns.
The West has collapsed. Liberty has been brutalised. https://t.co/frb9Qv4jFg
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 28, 2020
The role of police is to fight crime. It is not the job of police to fight a virus.
Something is seriously wrong when government uses the police to fight a virus by strangling the freedom of citizens who have committed no crime, no demonstrated harm.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 19, 2020