19th July 2020
Why epidemiology is not a science but a priesthood
I’ve made a number of comments about epidemiology on Twitter. Bringing a few of these together:
The "mad scientist" is not a creation of the movies but a grim ongoing reality.
Eugenics and psychiatry have always supported totalitarian dictatorships. "Climate science" followed suit. And today epidemiology.
Science without ethics is pure evil.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 30, 2020
The "mad scientist" is not a creation of the movies but a grim ongoing reality.
Eugenics and psychiatry have always supported totalitarian dictatorships. "Climate science" followed suit. And today epidemiology.
Science without ethics is pure evil.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 30, 2020
Perhaps in no other discipline are models so badly divorced from reality as in epidemiology.
Epidemiologists tell us that herd immunity requires 60% to get infected but similar pandemics rarely infect more than 25%.
This 60% is cooked up from assumed values in an equation!
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 28, 2020
FARR'S LAW:
"every epidemiologist … ignores the most basic rule in epidemiology called Farr’s Law (dating to 1840 and before any public health organizations), that says epidemics peak and decline on their own."
https://t.co/IBEce2VDN9
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 10, 2020
Just because a mathematical representation can be made about something doesn't make it scientific!
Science is about understanding reality. Unless the maths first "predicts" reality with accuracy, it is just another form of astrology.
Epidemiology = climate science = quackery.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 29, 2020
This pandemic should lead to the rewriting of all textbooks in epidemiology, and should lead to a law (like they have in Sweden) that governments must require court orders for each individual, to restrain them at home for quarantine or lockdown. … 2
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 5, 2020
Angus Tegnell is blowing up a huge hole in the discipline of epidemiology.
Never has the pretense of knowledge of an entire discipline been so badly exposed.
Good, informed judgement and respect for liberty are ever more important.#NobelforTegnell
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 4, 2020
Phenomenal insights on this thread on 7 March, even as I had written about the common sense approach to this pandemic on 6 March – an approach I still stand by: https://t.co/2U8EIWfau4
Epidemiology and science are polar opposites. https://t.co/9XIophxDFQ
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 14, 2020
We need to STOP modelling!
Even while reading otherwise good papers, I sense the complete failure of epidemiology.
They keep giving names to concepts, then assume numerical values for them, but don't pay attention either to biology or history.https://t.co/TEseF0o0Is
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 29, 2020
Stop misleading journalists. This is the most bogus "discipline" that violates all principles of science and reason. We've seen enough of it and are sick of it. Shut down all epidemiology departments.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 14, 2020
This, unlike the pseudo "science" of epidemiology – is a real SCIENTIFIC hypothesis. Now it is up to others to prove @MLevitt_NP2013 wrong.
If the data don't fit, it is called nonsense. https://t.co/jdJEyDdXKI
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 2, 2020
Or rather, let me say that epidemiology competes with climate "science" for this title. Fierce competition between the two.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 31, 2020
At least one country's epidemiologists are smelling the coffee.
As I wrote some time ago, ALL TEXTBOOKS OF EPIDEMIOLOGY NEED TO BE ENTIRELY RE-WRITTEN. This is surely the crappiest "science" on earth.https://t.co/xRM0FnM3HI pic.twitter.com/EUuegXOaz9
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 31, 2020
Even if 10 times more are not being reported, that gives us 60 million "cases". And if 100 times more, then 600 million.
But even then 2100 million is far away.
And herd immunity at 60% (4,560 million) is truly delusional.
Wake up and smell the coffee, epidemiology!
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 31, 2020
Science is about accurate predictions based on a precise understanding of the underlying process.
These predictions can be deductive (Einstein's special theory) or inductive (Darwin's theory of evolution).
Epidemiology fails as a science because its predictions are false.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 18, 2020
WHAT'S WRONG WITH EPIDEMIOLOGISTS?
Why are epidemiological predictions ALWAYS wrong – and all of them gross over-estimations?
Why can't epidemiologists change their pessimistic predictions when data come in?
Does epidemiology attract the psychologically unsound, like a magnet?
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 5, 2020
We can also retire the theory that epidemiologists know *anything* useful about the growth of pandemics, or when they begin or end.
The "science" of epidemiology has caused unprecedented damage not just to economies but to Western civilisation itself. The Enlightenment is dead.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 30, 2020
Clear proof that London has also passed its pandemic – there will be no second wave, only minor episodes (the elderly should still take care).@timcolbourn – when does epidemiology call the passing of a pandemic? Looks like obvious signs are being ignored. pic.twitter.com/o0Rm7TRfaq
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 16, 2020
It is clear that the "science" of epidemiology needs to go back to the drawing board. The mathematical functions they were using were inappropriate – in addition to the ridiculous R0 concept which can never be actually measured.https://t.co/8Ret8cvfzc
Tx @MLevitt_NP2013 pic.twitter.com/2e0AmbnmNk
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 30, 2020
It looks like the wicked problem of epidemiology is not the identification of a pandemic but identifying its end.
– As well as the challenge of addressing the perverse incentives faced by its "leading" scientists.
We need to find a way to delink the science from politics.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 18, 2020
I am really busy with other things, otherwise I should write the only sensible textbook on epidemiology – something that's never been written before.
These guys operate a primitive "discipline" and fool the world with their pretence of knowledge. Shoddy gibberish. GIGO.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 12, 2020
This 16 March article by @RichardAEpstein contains truths that epidemiology still doesn't understand: https://t.co/vpO1WQncMK
Plus my 6 March article provides all key info to manage pandemics well. And no lockdowns! Never! https://t.co/2U8EIWfau4 pic.twitter.com/qhSiWvv2vx
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 12, 2020
Also sharing this point about the "bad" viruses dying off leaving the less virulent strains – which I didn't write about in my May 2020 articles but which is well-recognised in epidemiology (and was cited by Richard Epstein in his March articles): https://t.co/ipU3EwjnsU
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 11, 2020
That is the only sensible strategy from economic theory (and from epidemiology). I wrote about it on 6 March 2020: https://t.co/2U8EIWfau4
Fauci? He is a commie plant and has no thinking capacity of his own.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 9, 2020
That's fine, and largely to be expected. But are you able to show me even one epidemiology book that recommends lockdowns? Never before in human history has there been such a dictatorial approach to a flu-like virus.
See google trends data, below: pic.twitter.com/QA61XnHzX1
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 8, 2020
See above.
Why have "scientists" violated all precepts of epidemiology during this (relatively minor) pandemic?
What caused this bizzare group think?@ScottMorrisonMP @realDonaldTrump @GregHuntMP @narendramodi @uksciencechief @Adam_Creighton @RitaPanahi @toadmeister
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 6, 2020
Prof. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School confirms that NOT A SINGLE BOOK in epidemiology recommends society-wide lockdowns of the sort we've seen in 2020.
Instead, real science recommends risk-based counter-measures: in this case, age-based. https://t.co/t8UvPgU0QS pic.twitter.com/4C2NGcFBXo
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 6, 2020
To be precise, since Vitamin D sufficiency conclusively prevents covid deaths (far FAR more than any drug), we ought to stop people from going out under the sun.
JP Sears has highlighted in this video how the science of "epidemiology" actually works. pic.twitter.com/HD8DR5e69i
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 1, 2020
The standard literature on epidemiology (including WHO) says:
1) Testing is helpful only with certain viruses (mass testing only for extremely lethal viruses, like ebola)
2) Testing in viruses like flu (this one is like that) is helpful initially, but **useless**, later.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 30, 2020
RT SwarnaBharatIN "In just seven minutes, Nobelist Michael Levitt critiques the "science" of epidemiology and shows that only Sweden got it right. https://t.co/3HhVEwNA4G
Scientists must prevent a repeat of the 2020 debacle.
And India must follow SBP… https://t.co/J4TeJ66jWh"
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 29, 2020
@neil_ferguson has done a great favour to mankind. He has proved to billions of people why mathematical modelling is not reality. Primitive disciplines like economics, climate science and epidemiology will now hopefully learn some humility. And people will run from "experts".
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 4, 2020
This is a major puzzle for the "science" of epidemiology:
"In Germany the number of COVID-19 deaths to date (8,605) is about a third of the number who died of seasonal influenza in 2017/18 (25,100)."
– Lockdown Sceptics newsletter yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qzYVgOmWCJ
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 2, 2020
Johan Giesecke is smashing up @neil_ferguson.
I'm entirely persuaded by Giesecke and have found Neil Ferguson's approach and models unconvincing.
There will be books written on this when this is all over. Epidemiology will never be the same again.https://t.co/X40Hlb7e7D pic.twitter.com/K5y77tA95h
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 30, 2020