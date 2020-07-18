The crucial role of Vitamin D in explaining the behaviour of coronaviruses and flu viruses

An extract from my comment on FB

ADDENDUM

There are huge challenges in getting sufficient vitamin D during winter. It requires direct sunlight for the few hours we get UVB – sunlight through glass windows does not have UVB. It requires removing jackets in open air – but very people do that in winter. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 19, 2020

This video summarises the latest scientific literature on Vitamin D's role in respiratory infections. Even if it can reduce some infections and reduce the acute phase of the disease, it can bring down this virus to the level of normal flu. https://t.co/kt3ECZ8gXr — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 23, 2020

In 2006, Science News called Vitamin D the antibiotic vitamin. Why did the WHO and our "experts" not advise everyone to take Vitamin D supplements this time? There is overwhelming evidence that it can help – way more than "treatments" and drugs. https://t.co/aIPCyXU482 pic.twitter.com/SAPb5iQjU4 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 23, 2020

Yes, there is very high viral load in hospitals + doctors may have severe Vitamin D deficiency since they work indoors most of the time. Even the Wuhan whisleblower doctor died despite all precautions. However, for the ordinary person <80 the risk is vanishingly small. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 16, 2020

I'm beginning to see the role of vitamin D deficiency as the major contributor to deaths in the West. Very few developing country people live indoors. India and Africa have had very low death rates despite the same people dying like flies in the West. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 15, 2020

If covid19 data coming in from India are not fraudulent, it proves that lack of vitamin D was the main driver of the deaths we have seen so far across the West. After opening the lockowns India should have had around 200,000 deaths by now. But only 25k so far. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 15, 2020

And another puzzle (not to me). Developing countries between Tropic of Cancer and Capricorn (i.e. with rural populations) have had virtually no deaths till now – well below 50/m. That's because of low viral loads + Vitamin D sufficiency. But what do you make of it? — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 15, 2020

This one is not about masks – "experts"! (How hopeless these people are at understanding data!) It is about VITAMIN D. Those with melanin who live beyond the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer must take supplements. I take a supplement of 3000-5000 units of Vitamin D per day. https://t.co/PleTXx8YG2 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 12, 2020

To be precise, since Vitamin D sufficiency conclusively prevents covid deaths (far FAR more than any drug), we ought to stop people from going out under the sun. JP Sears has highlighted in this video how the science of "epidemiology" actually works. pic.twitter.com/HD8DR5e69i — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 1, 2020

That's right. Since 6 March 2020 our party has provided a comprehensive package of actions for the Indian government to take – including Vitamin D – which it has completely ignored in favour of mindless actions which are typical of such Third World banana republics. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 12, 2020

This suggests that increased adaptive immunity in the elderly through the flu vaccine might have been offset by reduced innate immunity due to lower exposure to the sun (hence lower Vitamin D). …. 2 pic.twitter.com/DlScwIgNMk — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 24, 2020

RT SwarnaBharatIN "SBP's Sanjeev Sabhlok asks Modi government to support the elderly in Vitamin D supplementation to increase their innate immunity to the coronavirus. Lockdowns must be lifted and age-based risk management followed. … pic.twitter.com/NCzBUvfSpL" — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 24, 2020

Strongly recommend that policy makers ask everyone to take Vitamin D in Australia this winter. Studies are conclusive about its role in reducing infection and deaths.@ScottMorrisonMP @GregHuntMP @VictorianCHO @DanielAndrewsMP cc. @GrahamMedley @CollignonPeter @ProfPCDoherty — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 23, 2020

This is one more reason why the virus will spread slowly in India this summer. There will be rapid growth (mainly in cities with low Vitamin D levels) but it will be "capped" at a low level. The real spread (big wave) will likely occur only in winter. https://t.co/3UjQm6GYfX — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 23, 2020

Tim, this is an eye-opening article: https://t.co/lhln5H5pDP I'm increasingly convinced that without a huge role for innate immunity (and Vitamin D as its modulator) in pandemic models, we are flying blind. Sunetra Gupta is spot on. cc. @neil_ferguson @SunetraGupta pic.twitter.com/GXPopMWSlK — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 23, 2020

===extract===

[In relation to this video] had a look at the video. Pretty good. The seasonality has, however, everything to do with Vitamin D – not the heat per se.

The virus flourishes in the human body at 37 degrees Celsius so heat cannot be an issue.

The virus therefore hangs on right through the year (and is carried from person to person) but its effect varies depending on the UV-B shining down and therefore Vitamin D capacity in the body. UV-B is in extremely limited supply so measuring raw sunlight is not enough. At the higher altitudes UV-B might only be received for a few hours a day even during the day.

In winter/ higher altitudes Vitamin D deficiency starts building – thereby lowering the ability to reduce cytokine storms in responding to the virus. These cytokine storms kill most people, not the virus itself.

That also explains why dark skinned Indians and Africans have died like flies in the northern altitudes but have flourished in altitudes between Tropic of Cancer and Capricorn. It is not due to poverty, just Vitamin D deficiency.

And those who work indoors are more likely to die in developing countries (and the developed).

Sadly, I mentioned this to an “expert” who has been gunning for lockdowns and crazy levels of contact tracing for months, and he had not even thought of the Vitamin D link. These people don’t ever see the big picture and never drill down into causes.

PREVIOUS

The distribution of c19 deaths suggests that areas within the two tropics (which receive significant sunlight) may have lower Vitamin D deficiency and therefore lower death rates – except countries with high urban density where many people work indoors. https://t.co/HUzSOSuegY pic.twitter.com/6r8u1X3k9y — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 16, 2020