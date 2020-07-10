10th July 2020
My Twitter comments and (changing) predictions re: the US pandemic
A placeholder post, intended to help me quickly find my main Twitter comments on this subject. Note how my estimate of potential US deaths has reduced drastically from 28 May to 24 June. I prefer being driven by data, and as the facts change, I change my mind.
10 July 2020
USA is probably seeing a tiny ripple (not second wave!) now, but there is no evidence that covid survivors (who constitute 99.96% of the US population) face a risk greater than from common cold now – age-based risks remain – so elderly should take *normal* precautions. https://t.co/VPMJJWm4Ue
1 July 2020
Relax. The pandemic has almost ended in USA. Fauci doesn't know a *single* thing about viruses or pandemics.
And FDA's approval for vaccine will allegedly be given even if it is only 50% better than placebo. These experts have shot themselves in the foot.
29 June 2020
At this stage USA is past the pandemic, with 300 covid deaths per day compared with 7,600 normal daily deaths. A vaccine is no longer necessary.
Previous vaccines have already contributed to trained immunity.
27 June 2020
The data: 1) Tests/day are rapidly increasing. 2) Positives out of those tested (1/17) remain lower than when the pandemic started, and way lower than the peak (1/5 – when herd immunity was achieved in USA in mid-April).
Why? See last 2 articles: https://t.co/kVc2nFs7t6 pic.twitter.com/nJQ0N7RmyV
He's right about tests. Only those being hospitalized need to be tested. That's what Sweden said and didm There are also many other good reasons why USA doesn't need widespread testing any more – its pandemic is over and tests merely cause alarm.
25 June 2020
Looks like Fauci has managed to scare the markets once again by focusing on cases, not the declining deaths.
This man is a wily two-timer determined to undermine Trump and USA.
The biggest mistake of @realDonaldTrump's Presidency has been to not throw him out in March itself. pic.twitter.com/iKzrzvwYKK
I'm confident markets will soon realise that the pandemic is nearing its end in the USA and that Trump is *right* to want to open up the world's largest economy.
But Democratic governors are determined to decimate the USA economy in order to block a possible Trump re-election.
24 June 2020
My ballpark estimate for the final death toll from covid-19 in USA this year is 160k-175k.
Current deaths are at around 130,000.
This suggests that the pandemic has largely passed and survivors face an extremely small additional risk. pic.twitter.com/4OgCT0ifgh
18 June 2020
Not quite. "Cases" are a misleading figure. Look only at deaths. Ideally at excess deaths. As a lead indicator look at ICU admissions.
The pandemic is now coming to an end in many parts of USA (e.g. NY). There will be no second wave – just mild, dampening ripples. pic.twitter.com/PD0vDJYwO3
28 May 2020
- in which I grossly over-estimate likely US deaths!
Now, in 2020 –
San Marino's COVID pandemic has vanished after killing 0.128% of its population – i.e. COVID has an overall death rate 21 times lower than Spanish flu.
If COVID in USA has the same lethality as in San Marino, it will kill appx. 420,000 Americans.
… 3
17 April 2020
The USA's CDC requires almost all pneumonia fatalities to classified as COVID-19, thus significantly over-reporting pandemic deaths. This is also happening with other causes of death.
People deserve the true stats.@CDCgov pic.twitter.com/XGqxMn04SA
