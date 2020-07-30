Minutes of my first attempt to form a liberal party in India – January 2000

Found this finally in my old emails – the preliminary minutes that I had drafted of a meeting held on 27 January 2000 at Centre for Civil Society in which the idea of a liberal political party for India was discussed. I had convened this meeeting which Parth Shah had kindly helped organise. I now recall that the idea was not rejected but further work was to be done. Sauvik was particularly enthusiastic and I even went to his house later to meet him and discuss. But in the end nothing came out of it.

===

>Pre-preliminary meeting on the Indian Liberal Congress, 2000

>————————————————————

>Held on 27.1.2000 at CCS from 5-6:15 pm

>

>

>Members present:

>—————-

>Sauvik Chakraverti

>Subodh Kumar

>Parth Shah

>Madhu Kishwar

>Sanjeev Sabhlok

>

>Decisions arrived at:

>———————

>(1) NAME: Name should not be ‘loaded’ with connotations which are found in the Indian society. No one understands “Classical Liberalism.” Name will need to be thought a little more carefully. Suggestions so far:

>

> * Forum for Liberal Democracy

> * Indian Liberal Congress

> * Something Sanskrit – Forum

>

>(2) PEOPLE: We need to propose names of people who will be involved at the intermediate preparatory stage.

>

>(3) AGENDA:

>

>a) Short term: Issues which interest both the middle class and farmers need to be identified and consumer movements across the country mobilized. e.g., power outages, ROP 29A amendment, Constitutional Review, etc.

>

>b) Medium term: An annual organization of this forum will help in the launch of the long-term stage. A ritual meeting of like minds is essential to help brainstorm and review strategy at each step.

>

>c) Long term: Political mobilization when a broad consensus is reached. Economic reform should form the core of the common ground.

>

>

>(4) ORGANIZATION: IPI and CCS will work together on this.