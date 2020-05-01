Thoughts on economics and liberty

1st May 2020

What about remdesivir?

A placeholder post. There are two views, but at the moment I’m not sure whether this cures or is merely a palliative (which can be helpful, of course, but is not a game changer).

 

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

