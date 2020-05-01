1st May 2020
What about remdesivir?
A placeholder post. There are two views, but at the moment I’m not sure whether this cures or is merely a palliative (which can be helpful, of course, but is not a game changer).
Making scientific announcements only by press release is not a good idea. Esp when reports in Lancet re study in China on the antiviral remdesivir, showed minimal likely benefits for this drug and both NIH and China stuidies minimal effects on mortality.https://t.co/wymwTavIX0
— Peter Collignon (@CollignonPeter) May 1, 2020