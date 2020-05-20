This is the worst interference with personal liberty in our history – Lord Sumption

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=86P7EEJeNKM

Lord Sumption discusses Coronavirus lockdown on BBCR4 PM with Evan Davis

•May 12, 2020

“This is the worst interference with personal liberty in our history”.

6m 20s – 7m 42s: “The problem about using Law is that law requires definition and it works in categories. So if you do this not voluntarily but compulsorily you are bound to have laws which make perfect sense in some contexts and not in others. The problem about law is that it EXCLUDES common sense…… but you can’t say to a policeman to arrest somebody or fine them if he is using common sense……..

7m47s – I have every confidence that our sense of preservation and our common sense will enable us to get through this without the NANNY state telling us at every point what we can and what we can’t do especially when so much of what they are saying actually makes no sense at all

Mar 30, 2020

Jonathan Sumption, former Justice of the Supreme Court, UK, explains national overreaction to coronavirus

…. appears on BBC Radio 4’s World at One, and carefully explains how we are at risk of descending into authoritarianism.

The real problem is that when human societies lose their freedom, it’s not usually because tyrants have taken it away. It’s usually because people willingly surrender their freedom in return for protection against some external threat. And the threat is usually a real threat but..

…….And anyone who has studied history will recognise here the classic symptoms of collective hysteria. Hysteria is infectious . We are working ourselves up into a lather in which we exaggerate the threat and stop asking ourselves whether the cure may be worse than the disease.

I mean, the tradition of policing in this country is that policemen are citizens in uniform . They are not members of a disciplined hierarchy operating just at the government’s command.

……….. The police have no power to enforce ministers’ preferences, but only legal regulations -………….

This is what a police state is like. It’s a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers’ wishes .

I am not a scientist but it is the right and duty of every citizen to look and see what the scientists have said and to analyse it for themselves and to draw common sense conclusions. We are all perfectly capable of doing that and there’s no particular reason why the scientific nature of the problem should mean we have to resign our liberty into the hands of scientists.

We all have critical faculties and it’s rather important, in a moment of national panic, that we should maintain them .

Watch Indian police beating lockdown violators

•Apr 1, 2020

Squats, drones and angry mayors: policing coronavirus lockdowns around the world

•Mar 25, 2020

Andaman journalist arrested for asking COVID-19 related question on Twitter?