1st May 2020

Problems with testing and contact tracing

I’ve been engaging with a discussion with Tim Colbourn on testing and contact tracing. I plan to write an article on this when I find time. This is a placeholder post – will update with background info while I formulate my write-up.

Contact tracing to control infectious disease: when enough is enough – Benjamin Armbruster · Margaret L. Brandeau, 2007

Mass contact tracing: a bad idea

The virus’s ability to live on surfaces for extended periods of time means that direct human contact is only part of its transmission. Contact tracing therefore provides only partial data. [Source]

Contact tracing has a UX problem

Halting COVID-19: The Benefits and Risks of Digital Contact Tracing

 

