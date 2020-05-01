1st May 2020
Problems with testing and contact tracing
I’ve been engaging with a discussion with Tim Colbourn on testing and contact tracing. I plan to write an article on this when I find time. This is a placeholder post – will update with background info while I formulate my write-up.
Thanks. Have had a quick skim through the Harvard report – which is practically the same as your recommendations.
My initial views attached. I'm also concerned that a proper CBA has not been conducted which should include a whole host of other impacts. pic.twitter.com/4tR9e6nL2s
Contact tracing to control infectious disease: when enough is enough – Benjamin Armbruster · Margaret L. Brandeau, 2007
Mass contact tracing: a bad idea
The virus’s ability to live on surfaces for extended periods of time means that direct human contact is only part of its transmission. Contact tracing therefore provides only partial data. [Source]
Contact tracing has a UX problem
Halting COVID-19: The Benefits and Risks of Digital Contact Tracing