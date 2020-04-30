Thoughts on economics and liberty

1st May 2020

Planets of the Humans – where gullible Greenies discover they’ve been taken for a ride by “green” criminals

A placeholder post. I plan to extract and publicise sections of Michael Moore’s documentary which is good in parts but overall a disaster – given its ultra-Nazi/Malthusian stance.

 

Some articles referred to, as being worth reading:

Green energy is highly dependent on fossil fuels

Moore Documentary Reveals Massive Ecological Impacts Of Renewables

“Planet Of The Humans” Skewers Renewables, Delivers Same Old Anti-Humanism

Michael Moore stumbles upon the truth about so-called ‘green’ energy

Moore Rolls Out Movie Destroying A Common Enviro Left Narrative

Moore-backed Doc Tackles ‘False Promises’ of Green Energy

Michael Moore Is Now the Green New Deal’s Worst Enemy

 

 

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard