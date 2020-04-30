1st May 2020
Planets of the Humans – where gullible Greenies discover they’ve been taken for a ride by “green” criminals
A placeholder post. I plan to extract and publicise sections of Michael Moore’s documentary which is good in parts but overall a disaster – given its ultra-Nazi/Malthusian stance.
I've only seen a few snippets from the Moore documentary yet but fully support Zubrin's opposition to its central anti-population message. Moore is no Julian Simon. He comes from a dangerously stupid place.https://t.co/g6XzVI6Oai
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 30, 2020
Green criminals exposed by those who once naively thought that the climate "movement" was to protect the climate.
"There's a sucker born every minute".
The reality is always more complex. Requires asking questions.https://t.co/YG7uw4dJQp pic.twitter.com/rMtrxlYBBw
Some articles referred to, as being worth reading:
Green energy is highly dependent on fossil fuels
Moore Documentary Reveals Massive Ecological Impacts Of Renewables
“Planet Of The Humans” Skewers Renewables, Delivers Same Old Anti-Humanism
Michael Moore stumbles upon the truth about so-called ‘green’ energy
Moore Rolls Out Movie Destroying A Common Enviro Left Narrative
Moore-backed Doc Tackles ‘False Promises’ of Green Energy
Michael Moore Is Now the Green New Deal’s Worst Enemy