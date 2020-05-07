Official Swedish data show a minor increase in total deaths that’s reverting to normal

When I shared this I got a request for the original source.

Sweden's deaths are now starting to track LOWER THAN IN AN AVERAGE YEAR. See also: https://t.co/v4kJlfBzM7 pic.twitter.com/po8Ll5vY3c — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 5, 2020

Here’s the source of this official Swedish data: https://www.scb.se/en/About-us/news-and-press-releases/highest-mortality-this-millennium-noted-in-sweden/

This webpage contains a spreadsheet [I’ve uploaded on my server the version I downloaded today – 8 May 2020] which provides even more up-to-date data, e.g. this one – of deaths across Sweden in March-April from all causes. The last week’s drop should be ignored since Sweden’s data take some time to get updated, but there is a clear reversion to the mean from the slight increase in daily deaths from from 23 March.

In other words, although this virus is causing additional deaths, they are definitely not too many in the big picture scheme of things. That too, after we discount initial errors in taking care of the elderly.

Having said that, I expect Sweden to have tens of thousands more COVID deaths over the year before herd immunity is achieved across the whole country. I wouldn’t be surprised at a total in the range of 25-40k deaths, depending on how well they prevent their elderly from dying.

Note that in an average year around 90k people die in Sweden.