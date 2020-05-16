17th May 2020
Notes on the Spain serological study – IFR 1.2%
This study suggests a rather high IFR but the sample size is HUGE. It is therefore like to be a valid study. Obviously, more can only be said once the study has been critically analysed.
Preliminary results from randomized antibody test in Spain (N=70,000)
– About 5% of population infected (10 times official figures)
– IFR: 1-1.2%
– Lower prevalence among children (1-3%)https://t.co/XI1eK921FF
— Álvaro La Parra-Pérez (@AlvaroLaParra) May 13, 2020