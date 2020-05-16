Notes on the Santa Clara serological study – IFR 0.17%

The study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463v2

“The raw prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in our sample was 1.5%.”

Given the limitations of such tests at such low levels of prevalence, I’m considering ignoring this study.

SAMPLING ISSUES

Volunteer surveys are a type of convenience sample. Santa Clara investigators used targeted Facebook ads to recruit participants to visit drive-thru test sites. Quotas were established per zip code to limit overrepresentation. [Source]

===

One of the issues outside experts raised with a widely criticized study out of Santa Clara County, Calif., last week was that the researchers recruited participants through Facebook ads. They say this approach could have drawn people who thought they had been infected and wanted confirmation — and wouldn’t necessarily lead to a sampling that represented the county’s population as a whole. Instead, it could have resulted in infection rates that were misleadingly high. “It biases your sample very much toward people who want to be tested, who might suspect they’ve had it, and that can lead you to overestimate the number of people who have actually been exposed,” said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. [Source]

==

But when the team that led the Santa Clara County study reported that the case count could be 50 to 85 times higher than the number of confirmed cases, that raised skepticism. If that were truly the case, then local hospitals would have been far more inundated with patients than they had been, outside researchers argued. Other estimates have pegged total cases as 10 to 20 times higher than confirmed cases. [Source]

==

A rapid, unsolicited peer review on emerging serosurvey data from Santa Clara County, and why I remain skeptical of claims that we are identifying only 1 out of every 50 to 85 confirmed cases. 1/10https://t.co/fk45sn1NHl — Natalie E. Dean, PhD (@nataliexdean) April 18, 2020

REFUTATION BY STUDY AUTHORS

Take, for example, the study conducted in Santa Clara, California. Researchers at Stanford put out ads on Facebook, asking people to volunteer to participate.

“The problem is there are people who will think, ‘Oh, yeah, I had this nasty flu, or cough, or whatever, and I think I had it.’ And if you said to them, ‘Would you like to get tested?’ They would say, ‘Abso-frickin-lutely!’” said Marm Kilpatrick, a professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz who studies infectious diseases. Conversely, people who felt totally healthy could be less inclined to participate. “So there’s a differential excitement to go get tested, and if that leads to the first group being at a higher chance of being participants in the study, then you’ve just totally blown your estimates.”

Contrary to Kilpatrick’s concern, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, senior author of the Santa Clara study, said in an email that while “volunteer bias is certainly a potential problem in any survey that recruits participants the way we did … in our study, the evidence points in the direction of healthy volunteer bias” because people in “wealthier and healthier” ZIP codes signed up faster. Bhattacharya said his team made adjustments in its calculations to represent the county properly by ZIP code, race and sex, and thinks it is “still likely underestimating prevalence because of healthy volunteer bias.” [Source]