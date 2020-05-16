17th May 2020
Notes on Swedish Public Health Authority serological study IFR 0.6%
On 15 May 2020 Lisa Brouwers, head of analysis at the Public Health Authority published this.
I’m happy to accept this figure as being reasonably valid.
MY NOTES
That's better – more in the range I've been thinking about.
Estimates of 0.1% have seemed too low.
But that should not change Sweden's strategy – which is spot on. https://t.co/hnQ5P5qBvk
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 16, 2020
THIS IS CORRECT – MORE LIKE THE NUMBERS I'VE BEEN ESTIMATING
"If half of Sweden's population gets infected, before a vaccine becomes available or flock immunity is achieved, a death rate of 0.6 percent would mean that 30,000 people die in the virus." https://t.co/IMcI2vwfaK pic.twitter.com/A4KneSZDp1
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 16, 2020