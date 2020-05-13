COVID-19 death rate is likely < 1% even in countries with older populations

Initial conclusions

From what I’ve been reading, we should assume at this stage that this virus more deadly than flu, but nowhere in the range of the Spanish flu. A key point also is that IFR depends on population structure. Therefore for younger populations like India, IFR will be far lower.

When this began society needed to assume that the virus is deadly and prepare a defensive strategy. Staggered herd immunity (based on age-based risk management) was the most defensive strategy (followed only by Sweden), and remains the best strategy even today. Lockdowns don’t solve the problem, merely delay its resolution.

DATA SOURCES

WIKIPEDIA

As of May 2020, scientific studies indicate an infection fatality rate (IFR) between 0.6% and 0.9% (in countries where the average age and/or obesity rates are relatively quite high). [SOURCE]

NEWS REPORTS

Can We Measure COVID-19 Seroprevalence With a Flawed Ruler?

Antibody tests support what’s been obvious: Covid-19 is much more lethal than the flu

when all the serological data is compiled and analyzed, the fatality rate among people who have been infected could be less than 1 percent.

Multiple Studies Suggest COVID-19 Mortality Rate May Be Lower Than Expected – 7 May 2020

SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) Implied by the Serology, Antibody, Testing in New York City – 11 May

A systematic review and meta-analysis of published research data on COVID-19 infection-fatality rates – 6 May

Heinsberg Study: Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for COVID-19 Determined for the First Time

US death rate for coronavirus is 1.3% – TEN TIMES more fatal than the seasonal flu but less deadly than the WHO’s initial prediction of 2% this is based on a really bad study!

COVID-19: It Is Time to Take a Step Back From Stories of ‘Doom and Gloom’ – 12 May 2020

Current evidence suggests that COVID-19 may have a higher fatality rate than the flu, but a definitive conclusion requires more studies – 28 April 2020

Antibody tests support what’s been obvious: Covid-19 is much more lethal than the flu – 28 April 2020

Research team determines COVID-19 infection fatality rate – 4 May 2020

Inferring the infection fatality rate (ifr) of Covid-19 from the behaviour of Lombardy, Madrid and London relative to the remainder of Italy, Spain and England

MY BLOG POSTS

This German study is a game changer – just 0.37% death rate + massive immunity already

A key focus ought to be to stop super spreading events.

MY TWEETS

