What proportion of a population has to be infected to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19?

People have been arguing about this figure. I have been assuming a 60% figure, but some people disagree.

I’ve used Skynews – see this video. Also this Indian expert says it is 60% (see this video).

Here’s stuff I’ve received via email – very valuable info.

It depends on the R0. You can calculate it for yourself.

If the R0 is 2.7, a figure I’ve seen frequently quoted, to prevent spread (so just maintain equilibrium) you need to apply the herd immunity threshold calculation, (r0 -1) / r0; 1.7 out of 2.7 people you meet have to be immune. So 1.7 / 2.7 = around 60%.