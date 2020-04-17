17th April 2020
What proportion of a population has to be infected to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19?
People have been arguing about this figure. I have been assuming a 60% figure, but some people disagree.
I’ve used Skynews – see this video. Also this Indian expert says it is 60% (see this video).
Here’s stuff I’ve received via email – very valuable info.
It depends on the R0. You can calculate it for yourself.
If the R0 is 2.7, a figure I’ve seen frequently quoted, to prevent spread (so just maintain equilibrium) you need to apply the herd immunity threshold calculation, (r0 -1) / r0; 1.7 out of 2.7 people you meet have to be immune. So 1.7 / 2.7 = around 60%.
If R0 is is even slightly higher, the 60% won’t work. For SARS is 2.9, so you need 65% – https://www.phrp.com.au/
issues/march-2020-volume-30- issue-1/on-a-knifes-edge-of-a- covid-19-pandemic-is- containment-still-possible/
If the R0 is 5.99 (possible, its extremely contagious – upper limit estimate – https://www.who.int/bulletin/
online_first/20-255158.pdf ), this calculation is 5/6 = 83%.
Also see: https://www1.racgp.org.au/
newsgp/clinical/are-reports- of-coronavirus-reinfection-a- cause-for