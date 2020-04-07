7th April 2020
The prospect of inflationary expectations as lockdowns continue
In recent days I’m coming to the view that governments are driven by a political imperative to value all lives equally, and will NOT change tack till their societies almost collapse – which can take 4-5 months at the least. In the meanwhile things can get worse on the debt front.
This is a post to keep track of this issue, particularly the views of others – for ultimately, the market can turn rapidly (as we saw with the crash in stock prices a month ago).
