The prospect of inflationary expectations as lockdowns continue

In recent days I’m coming to the view that governments are driven by a political imperative to value all lives equally, and will NOT change tack till their societies almost collapse – which can take 4-5 months at the least. In the meanwhile things can get worse on the debt front.

This is a post to keep track of this issue, particularly the views of others – for ultimately, the market can turn rapidly (as we saw with the crash in stock prices a month ago).

UK public’s inflation expectations surge in March

Poland’s inflation expectations up in March

Inflation expectations are a key measure in uncertain times

Preparing For Inflation: What Can We Do If The Misery Index Turns Up?

How to defuse the virus debt bomb

Could everyone be underestimating the future gold price?

US inflation expectations rise from decade lows on Fed’s unlimited QE

ALTERNATIVE VIEWS

‘Staggering’ collapse in inflation expectations may force Fed’s hand

Investors doubt huge stimulus measures will ignite inflation

inflation expectations crash and what it portends