Anders Tegnell is leading Sweden to a REAL SOLUTION. Others are DESTROYING their nations.

TEGNELL OUTLINES THE LONGER TERM STRATEGY

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, has denied the country’s approach is to rapidly build group immunity to the virus, a tactic seemingly pursued in Britain and the Netherlands until both recently changed tack after warnings that their health systems could be overwhelmed and death tolls would soar. But Tegnell conceded to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper last week that such an objective was “not contradictory” with what he described as the government’s core strategy, which was to ensure “a slow spread of infection, and that the health services have a reasonable workload”. On Sunday night, Tegnell told Swedish TV the outbreak would “calm down” in May but return in the autumn. “It will be important how much of the population is infected,” he said. “It will determine what happens in the autumn.” Coronavirus could be stopped either by “herd immunity, or a combination of immunity and vaccination”, he said. “It’s basically the same thing.” [Source]

TEGNELL REBUTTING THE STUPID NORWEGIAN “EXPERT”

When confronted with Nakstad’s quotes at a press conference on Wednesday, Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said that Sweden’s strategy had been misrepresented.

“I don’t recognise it. We have never wanted to have many sick people at the same time, but quite the opposite. We have never had that idea,” he said according to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

He recognised, however, that Norway’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus had been very successful.

“The curve is significantly down there, much better than the curve looks in Denmark, for example,” he said. “But it will be extremely interesting to see what happens when they relax it all. That’s what all countries are worried about. How do we get out of here when we have closed down the whole of society?”. [ Source

