10th April 2020
Anders Tegnell is leading Sweden to a REAL SOLUTION. Others are DESTROYING their nations.
The more I find about this man, the more impressed I am.
If time permits I'll write an article on Sweden's approach this long weekend.
done; this one below
NOTE: This post should be read together with this one on Sweden’s approach.
QUOTES
TEGNELL OUTLINES THE LONGER TERM STRATEGY
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, has denied the country’s approach is to rapidly build group immunity to the virus, a tactic seemingly pursued in Britain and the Netherlands until both recently changed tack after warnings that their health systems could be overwhelmed and death tolls would soar.
But Tegnell conceded to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper last week that such an objective was “not contradictory” with what he described as the government’s core strategy, which was to ensure “a slow spread of infection, and that the health services have a reasonable workload”.
On Sunday night, Tegnell told Swedish TV the outbreak would “calm down” in May but return in the autumn. “It will be important how much of the population is infected,” he said. “It will determine what happens in the autumn.” Coronavirus could be stopped either by “herd immunity, or a combination of immunity and vaccination”, he said. “It’s basically the same thing.” [Source]
TEGNELL REBUTTING THE STUPID NORWEGIAN “EXPERT”
State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell at Sweden’s Public Health Agency told reporters he did not believe Sweden was suffering any more than any other country.
“No, we don’t share his opinion,” said Tegnell. “Of course we’re suffering. Everybody in the world is suffering right now, in different ways. But Swedish healthcare, which I guess he alludes to, it’s very difficult to understand, is taking care of this in a very, very good manner.
“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of stress for the personnel and it’s really a fight for them every day, but it’s working and the Swedish healthcare is delivering results just as good as they have ever done. The Swedish healthcare is one of the best in the world and it continues to be like that.” [Source]