11th April 2020My next TOI blog post: India has only one choice: Anders Tegnell's (Swedish) approach

Sanjeev Sabhlok

2 thoughts on "My next TOI blog post: India has only one choice: Anders Tegnell's (Swedish) approach"

Bappa
12th April 2020 at 5:29 am

Let's look at evidence, as of April 11 mortality in Sweden = 887 / 10,151, this number is really bad, compare it with mortality rate in India or USA or major asian countries who are dealing with it using a strict lockdown and rigorous testing. Something is not adding up in your theory.Either you are not looking at stats or just trying to find validation of a plausible theory somewhere in the real world. Clear case of overfitting. Any country which allows rapid spread of virus will pay the price not because of virus but because of medical facilities getting overwhelmed. The only possible solution I see is multistage lockdowns, few days of lockdown then open again then lockdown then open again .. so on until enough people have developed heard immunity. In any case any attempt to allow this to rapidly spread to any type of population (including younger people) is a disastrous policy decision.

Sanjeev Sabhlok
12th April 2020 at 7:22 am

Do not count only deaths. Count all costs and all benefits.And count how much closer a nation is to herd immunity, not intermediate "deaths".This virus is NOT about deaths alone.
