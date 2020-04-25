Thoughts on economics and liberty

25th April 2020

My next TOI blog post: Common questions about the Swedish model

In this two-part article I remove common misconceptions about the Swedish model.

Part 1: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/common-questions-about-the-swedish-model-part-1/    

[Download Word version, which links to various references]

Part 2: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/common-questions-about-the-swedish-model-part-2/

[Download Word version, which links to various references]

 

 

