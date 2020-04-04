Thoughts on economics and liberty

5th April 2020

Let’s get our hands dirty. A simple model by Tim Colbourn to audit.

See the tweet: https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1246570684949520384  and retweet it widely.
Here’s the CBA. Tim has asked for questions/ feedback. Let’s do it!

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1rpAhaV9Dbgvtc-

ZHhQxF8hebePxJiZa3exNdk59Vd2I/edit#gid=1881917012

Sharing widely since many others who are not on this team might have relevant skills/ interest. Please also pass on this so others with interest/skills can join the pandemic model audit team.

Regards
Sanjeev

Sanjeev Sabhlok

