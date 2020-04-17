18th April 2020
Johannes Bronckhorst’s studies of ancient Vedic religion and Buddhism
This indologist seems to have arrived at very similar views to that of Sanjay Sonawani.
e.g. Brahmanism: Its place in ancient Indian society – Johannes Bronkhorst (PDF and RTF).
His other works include:Greater Magadha (2007; Indian reprint 2013), Buddhism in the Shadow of Brahmanism (2011; Indian reprint in preparation) and How the Brahmins Won (2016).
Worth finding time to read this scholar.
This is a placeholder post. Will add notes as I find time.
The spread of Sanskrit in Southeast Asia
by Johannes Bronkhorst http://t.co/RlI5csqhCe
— SATS_LeidenUniv (@SATS_LeidenUniv) January 23, 2015
New review of Johannes Bronkhorst's work on #GreaterMagadha has come out: http://t.co/Tgi1lRguTQ
— Timothy Lubin (@TimothyLubin) September 17, 2015
attending 5th C R Parekh Memorial Lecture by Johannes Bronkhorst
— Jeswin Joseph (@jeswin53) August 7, 2019
Well Manusmriti includes land between seas and between Himalyas to Vindhyas as Aryavarta. As Johannes Bronkhorst says this shows that even Bengal was in aryan orbit by this time. Manusmriti is clearly pre Gupta.
— Chandrapida (@Chandrapida1) September 22, 2018
Also, there is no definite proof for even the existence of historical Buddha/Siddhartha but these ppl are well aware of his dharma. Even if he had existed, acc to Johannes Bronkhorst, there was no Vedic influence in the region Buddhism sprouted & that makes Buddha indigenous.
— 𝕹𝕬𝕲 𝕵༆ (@Nag_J1) December 12, 2017