Thoughts on economics and liberty

18th April 2020

Johannes Bronckhorst’s studies of ancient Vedic religion and Buddhism

This indologist seems to have arrived at very similar views to that of Sanjay Sonawani.

e.g. Brahmanism: Its place in ancient Indian society – Johannes Bronkhorst (PDF and RTF).

 

 

His other works include:Greater Magadha (2007; Indian reprint 2013), Buddhism in the Shadow of Brahmanism (2011; Indian reprint in preparation) and How the Brahmins Won (2016).

Worth finding time to read this scholar.

This is a placeholder post. Will add notes as I find time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

