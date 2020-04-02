HOW TO MAKE HOME MADE MASKS AND SAVE LIVES!! #Masks4All

I’m copying most of the email sent to me by Melroy Fernandes, a supporter of SBP’s efforts – I’ve very slightly edited. (Don’t forget to read this first to make sure you understand why masks are so crucial to saving lives in this pandemic)

====EMAIL RECEIVED===

VIDEO BELOW: There is a wealth of information provided in the description to this video about the usefulness of wearing even home-made masks and how to make them. Read it. An earlier video by Petr led to the entire Czech Republic going from no masks to masks for all within 3 days.

How to Significantly Slow Coronavirus? (featuring Minister of Health of the Czech Rep.) #Masks4All

VIDEO BELOW: This is Petr Ludwig’ video in English. His original Mar.14th one was in Czech.

DOCUMENT BELOW: Masks and the Critical Thinking – Why homemade masks really work against coronavirus #Masks4All

This describes the movement in the Czech Republic and also gives other useful info. how to make the masks etc.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EWpWmyjzM4sNBF-7jp_1Y9a-pqiRg0wakGXy7kj11RA/edit

VIDEO BELOW: DIY Face Mask with Filter Pocket – Make on a Cricut or By Hand!

VIDEO BELOW: A Doctor Explains How to Make the Safest Face Mask

VIDEO BELOW: Jeremy Howard shows how to make a mask using an old T-shirt without any stitching needed.

VIDEO BELOW: This is a WHO video . It is worth making a note of the points in this video .

When and how to wear medical masks to protect against the new coronavirus?

VIDEO BELOW: This is a 2015 Singapore Health video. It is worth making a note of the points in this video.

VIDEO BELOW: N95 3M mask: How to Wear & Remove

This is a 2015 video by the manufacturer 3M. It is worth making a note of the points in this video.

Medical Respirators N95 Fitting Instructions 3M Health Care Respirator & Surgical Mask 1870

About HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters

This is the India website but the sad part is that they cannot send any orders due to the LOCKDOWN:

https://smartairfilters.com/in/en/shop/

VIDEO: This is a contrarian view.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPNsTzq2wRQ

Coronavirus FAQ: Should I Wear A Mask? Vanderbilt health

VIDEO: Interview with Prof. Kim Woo-Joo, Korea University, Guro Hospital, S.Korea. Watch from 15m -18m 48s he talks about the usefulness of wearing a mask as a preventative measure.

You Need To Listen To This Leading COVID-19 Expert From South Korea | ASIAN BOSS