Germany may join the Swedish bandwagon from 19 April – with open restaurants and schools

Germans are one of the more rational people on this planet The situation there is far better (with extremely low death rates) than in most European countries and there is therefore no basis for total lockdowns. Opposition to the full-fledged lockdowns is increasing: “32 percent are in favour of a relaxation of the lockdown measures, and eight percent said they wanted to see the restrictions abolished“. [Source]

Further, experts are beginning to advise that restrictions should now be eased.

Top German scientists have said that the country could begin to reduce public restrictions after April 19. Chancellor Angela Merkel will take this into account when her government decides how to proceed. Leopoldina, the German National Academy of Sciences, said the government could begin to safely reopen some schools while still observing hygiene rules. Stores and restaurants could also be reopened, if social distancing regulations are strictly enforced. Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to chair a virtual meeting of the leaders of all 16 states on Wednesday, taking into account the advice given by Leopoldina.

Head of the German Ethics Council Peter Dabrock lobbied this week for the government to start discussing how to lift public restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19

