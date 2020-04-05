6th April 2020
Further notes on CBA for pandemic options
Apart from the outline info I provided here, I’m going to make note of further thoughts here – this is a placeholder post.
If readers have any thoughts, please add.
INDIRECT COSTS
Fewer resources for other emergency surgery (e.g. cancer) – leading to additional deaths
Reduced productivity from people working at home/ reduced agglomeration effects
Resources directed to otherwise unnecessary production (masks, sanitisers, gloves, ventilators)
Increased deaths from supply chain failures (this could take place at many levels, not just for essential things like drugs and PPE but things we don’t think of as essential but which can save lives).
INDIRECT BENEFITS
Reduced deaths from reduced air pollution
Better gardens at homes since people now devote more time to these house tasks
MY TWEETS
The world went through a bigger pandemic in 1918 without killing all economic activity.
But by now communism/socialism/big state has become so established that a complete takeover by the state – and total destruction of the economy is not raising eyebrows.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) April 6, 2020
RESOURCES
“Sledgehammer” policies will destroy us; we need open economy says Johns Hopkins professor