Further notes on CBA for pandemic options

Apart from the outline info I provided here, I’m going to make note of further thoughts here – this is a placeholder post.

If readers have any thoughts, please add.

INDIRECT COSTS

Fewer resources for other emergency surgery (e.g. cancer) – leading to additional deaths

Reduced productivity from people working at home/ reduced agglomeration effects

Resources directed to otherwise unnecessary production (masks, sanitisers, gloves, ventilators)

Increased deaths from supply chain failures (this could take place at many levels, not just for essential things like drugs and PPE but things we don’t think of as essential but which can save lives).

INDIRECT BENEFITS

Reduced deaths from reduced air pollution

Better gardens at homes since people now devote more time to these house tasks

MY TWEETS

The world went through a bigger pandemic in 1918 without killing all economic activity. But by now communism/socialism/big state has become so established that a complete takeover by the state – and total destruction of the economy is not raising eyebrows. — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) April 6, 2020

RESOURCES

