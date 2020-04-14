15th April 2020
Effect of weather on coronaviruses
This is a placeholder post. There is some evidence for a strong likelihood of the virus being seasonal. Which makes India’s lockdown in spring/summer even more unjustified.
I couldn’t locate it readily at https://intermountainhealthcare.org/, though. It seems to have been published on Yahoo finance.
But here’s another chart somewhat similar to it.
Source: https://www.accuweather.com/en/health-wellness/spring-may-impact-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus/675372
Source: https://jcm.asm.org/content/48/8/2940
One reason why we need to be carefull for our upcoming winter.
"Coronaviruses are sharply seasonal."https://t.co/t3X8sf2hK5
— Peter Collignon (@CollignonPeter) April 15, 2020