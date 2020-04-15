Constitutional, legal and libertarian objections to lockdowns

This is a placeholder post. Again, subject to time.

What good are constitutional rights if they are violated when Americans get sick? – By Andrew P. Napolitano Wednesday, March 25, 2020

this one (above) is the BEST article on this topic, a must read by everyone in the world.



Americans Need To Start Pushing Back Against Draconian Lockdowns – 13 April 2020

For Autocrats, and Others, Coronavirus Is a Chance to Grab Even More Power – 30 March 2020

POLICY RESPONSES TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC (Paper by Alexandria Edward of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise)