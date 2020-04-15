15th April 2020
Constitutional, legal and libertarian objections to lockdowns
This is a placeholder post. Again, subject to time.
What good are constitutional rights if they are violated when Americans get sick? – By Andrew P. Napolitano Wednesday, March 25, 2020
- this one (above) is the BEST article on this topic, a must read by everyone in the world.
Americans Need To Start Pushing Back Against Draconian Lockdowns – 13 April 2020
For Autocrats, and Others, Coronavirus Is a Chance to Grab Even More Power – 30 March 2020
POLICY RESPONSES TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC (Paper by Alexandria Edward of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise)
Beyond the targeted relief programs and extension of unemployment insurance, the bill expands virtually every component of the social safety net, signifying a substantial growth of the welfare state with no clear distinction between immediate needs and permanent government expansion.
“‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded.” – Friedrich A. Hayek
In the context of the current crisis, Friedrich Hayek’s words are especially pertinent. Once liberties are effectively suspended in a true emergency, Hayek further notes that “it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed such emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist.” It falls on the American voting public to remain on guard once this crisis subsides to ensure the system returns to some semblance of normalcy, rather than allowing the current moment to function as a pretense for a permanent expansion of government power.