Can we even expect to get immunity from SARS-CoV 2 after recovery from infection?

In my latest article I’ve said:

The second worst-case eventuality we should prepare for is that people will only develop imperfect immunity after recovering from the infection. A number of reports are now showing that people might get re-infected, although that is not too common. But humans do manage to develop a reasonable level of immunity against the four other (common) coronaviruses. If one is infected by one of them, one’s prospects of getting it again are greatly reduced. This suggests that it is reasonable to assume that while a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 is close to impossible, herd immunity through infection – although challenging – is still largely viable.

The answer is now CONCLUSIVE: People DO develop immunity – and on quite a large scale – see Blood tests show 14% of people are now immune to covid-19 in one town in Germany

Further:

This German study is a game changer – just 0.37% death rate + massive immunity already https://t.co/WJ07HuZgJ2 — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) April 11, 2020

PROBLEM SOMEONE SENT ME

Does primary infection with SARS CoV-2 result in immunity, and if so, how long does the immunity last?

We found very limited evidence on immunity after infection with SARS-CoV-2. One study on rhesus macaque monkeys suggests that primary infection with SARS-CoV-2 may protect against reinfection. The study was small and did not provide any information on the duration of immunity. Two studies showed sustainable IgG levels one to two years after SARS-CoV infection, but it is uncertain whether this finding is generalisable to SARS-CoV-2, and also whether sustained levels of antibodies provide full protection against reinfection.