Can chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Thanks to John Kingsley for undertaking some research on this issue – I’m compiling links to what I know so far.

According to John: “This drug is still pre clinical. And even though its combination of compounds has been used to treat Malaria, it works only on certain strains not all. But it has severe side effects and contra indications. High level of cardiac toxicity. Yet to be confirmed, but few of our doctors have passed away “allegedly” self administering this drug as a prophylaxis.”

VIEW 1: THE DRUG IS DANGEROUS

Trump is going berserk about this drug even as Sweden is stopping its use.https://t.co/wquZWxTTWA — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) April 7, 2020

SOME SWEDISH HOSPITALS HAVE STOPPED USING CHLOROQUINE TO TREAT COVID-19 AFTER REPORTS OF SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS – 6 April 2020

4 year old girl in critical condition (in India) from taking the drug – 24 March 2020

COVID-19: Doctors cautious over use of malaria drug as preventive -24 March 2020

VIEW 2: THE DRUG CAN WORK

Coronavirus | Preventive drug for healthcare workers cleared -24 March 2020

Democratic Lawmaker: ‘Trump’s Push For Hydroxychloroquine Saved My Life’

KEYWORDS

How safe is chloroquine

How safe is hydroxychloroquine