29th April 2020

A WHO scientific study that REJECTS the policies that the world is implementing

This Oct 2019 report (cited here by Adam Creighton) is absolutely important.

The report is entitled: Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza  

It confirms that the ENTIRE WORLD (except Sweden) is following the EXACTLY WRONG strategies.

I’ve uploaded the report and Appendix to my server in case WHO removes it out of sheer embarrassment (as it has been supporting the worst possible interventions). Also a screenshot of the WHO page in case they bring their page down.

OBJECTIONS BY TIM COLBOURNE

(see all three of Tim’s tweets)

MY RESPONSE

 

 

 

 

