29th April 2020
A WHO scientific study that REJECTS the policies that the world is implementing
This Oct 2019 report (cited here by Adam Creighton) is absolutely important.
The report is entitled: Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza
It confirms that the ENTIRE WORLD (except Sweden) is following the EXACTLY WRONG strategies.
I’ve uploaded the report and Appendix to my server in case WHO removes it out of sheer embarrassment (as it has been supporting the worst possible interventions). Also a screenshot of the WHO page in case they bring their page down.
@timcolbourn – Sharing this from WHO's Oct 19 report which rubbishes testing/ contact tracing. Johan Giesecke has rightly insisted there is no evidence for mass testing.
Thanks to @Adam_Creighton for his recent article about this scientific report.https://t.co/3jWOjlzCd1 pic.twitter.com/RhkNdG7eGE
WHO does not recommend quarantines, either. https://t.co/ZLrYO5ZnVU
India is on the COMPLETELY WRONG TRACK.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bFWgYpwdX0
OBJECTIONS BY TIM COLBOURNE
The rationale is different for Covid, which is a much more serious disease than flu. Why not look at all the studies on Covid and contact tracing? or indeed look at countries that are suppressing the epidemic with contact tracing like South Korea and Vietnam.
(see all three of Tim’s tweets)
MY RESPONSE
1/ Thanks at lot, Tim. I had some time so have browsed through the material you've sent. A few observations for your consideration:
1. I have no objection to contact tracing for viruses that behave like SARS (see attached snapshot from recent article in Scientific American). pic.twitter.com/dD5GApFSz8
