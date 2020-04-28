A WHO scientific study that REJECTS the policies that the world is implementing

This Oct 2019 report (cited here by Adam Creighton) is absolutely important.

The report is entitled: Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza

It confirms that the ENTIRE WORLD (except Sweden) is following the EXACTLY WRONG strategies.

I’ve uploaded the report and Appendix to my server in case WHO removes it out of sheer embarrassment (as it has been supporting the worst possible interventions). Also a screenshot of the WHO page in case they bring their page down.

@timcolbourn – Sharing this from WHO's Oct 19 report which rubbishes testing/ contact tracing. Johan Giesecke has rightly insisted there is no evidence for mass testing. Thanks to @Adam_Creighton for his recent article about this scientific report.https://t.co/3jWOjlzCd1 pic.twitter.com/RhkNdG7eGE — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 28, 2020

WHO does not recommend quarantines, either. https://t.co/ZLrYO5ZnVU India is on the COMPLETELY WRONG TRACK.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bFWgYpwdX0 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 28, 2020

OBJECTIONS BY TIM COLBOURNE

The rationale is different for Covid, which is a much more serious disease than flu. Why not look at all the studies on Covid and contact tracing? or indeed look at countries that are suppressing the epidemic with contact tracing like South Korea and Vietnam. — Tim Colbourn (@timcolbourn) April 29, 2020

(see all three of Tim’s tweets)

MY RESPONSE