29th March 2020

What lies behind the pandemic models that are being used to inform policy?

I’m persuaded that the underlying modelling of pandemics is massively defective. A number of sensible options are not considered. I’ll comment more on that later. But for now, a few links to what these models actually do.

These are essentially S-I-R models, as explained below. This is a placeholder post.

COVID-19 dynamics with SIR model

Modeling Disease Spread and Control

The Scientist Whose Doomsday Pandemic Model Predicted Armageddon Just Walked Back The Apocalyptic Predictions

Prudent public health intervention strategies to control the coronavirus disease 2019 transmission in India: A mathematical model-based approach
COVID-19: Impact on health of people & wealth of nations

