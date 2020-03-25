Proof that masks work against coronavirus

Compiling the knowledge I’ve acquired so far:

Yes, N95 masks DO minimise the chance of getting the virus. Taiwan had planned and got itself fully prepared even as the virus had barely started. They were on the front foot and started mass production. By end February they were producing 4 million masks per day. Now 10 million per day. Plus 120 other actions.

ADDENDUM It remains true that “if people don’t wash their hands before taking off a mask, “you could increase your risk”. Washing hands before putting it on is important, and likewise after washing, since some virus might transmit from the mask to the hands. Hand sanitisers are therefore a crucial part of the mask toolkit.

Claim: ‘Face masks don’t work’

Wearing a face mask is certainly not an iron-clad guarantee that you won’t get sick – viruses can also transmit through the eyes and tiny viral particles, known as aerosols, can penetrate masks. However, masks are effective at capturing droplets, which is a main transmission route of coronavirus, and some studies have estimated a roughly fivefold protection versus no barrier alone (although others have found lower levels of effectiveness).

If you are likely to be in close contact with someone infected, a mask cuts the chance of the disease being passed on. If you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, or have been diagnosed, wearing a mask can also protect others. So masks are crucial for health and social care workers looking after patients and are also recommended for family members who need to care for someone who is ill – ideally both the patient and carer should have a mask.

However, masks will probably make little difference if you’re just walking around town or taking a bus so there is no need to bulk-buy a huge supply.

The high rate of infection may be blamed, in part, on inadequate hand disinfection and sparse use of N95 respirators, which are designed to filter out virus particles, according to a study posted Feb. 19 on the preprint server medRxiv.

“commonly worn surgical masks are not effective protection”. “A heavy-duty mask, called an N95 respirator, is considerably better protection, but it is uncomfortable and can make breathing more difficult, the radio network said.”

“Masks known as N95 respirators guard against the virus, but only if used properly. Other masks don’t filter out small particles harboring the bug.”

N95 masks offer more protection. But they only work if they fit properly, and aren’t suitable for children or people with facial hair

“Doctors at the largest public hospital in New York say equipment shortages have resulted in them wearing the same masks for as long as a week. [This means that despite concerns, they can be re-used in emergency situations]

FURTHER PROOFS

TAIWAN

JAPAN

SOUTH KOREA

FURTHER

Jo Nova’s Masks do help, even (maybe) stopping 75% of influenza, and you can make them

FURTHER

COVID-19: WHY WE SHOULD ALL WEAR MASKS — THERE IS NEW SCIENTIFIC RATIONALE