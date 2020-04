My email to Mr Hans Kluge of WHO, Europe re: adoption by WHO of the Malta approach

Your commendation of Malta’s approach

Dear Mr Kluge

I’m writing in my personal capacity. I appreciate your commendation of Malta’s approach – that too, from a senior WHO official.

Malta’s approach is truly wonderful – age-based, risk-based. I’ve been writing since 6 March about taking such an approach but most countries are adopting mass lockdowns (the worst being India).

Can you please escalate your recommendation so all nations start applying a risk-based approach? Millions will die and the world’s economy will be destroyed by these unthinking lockdowns.

My latest article: We must not flatten India order to flatten the curve.

Please note that even Neil Ferguson has confirmed personally to me that up to 60 per cent of lives can be saved by locking down the elderly. I’m trying to locate his model because I believe even more can be saved by adding those with preconditions (which is what I’ve been advocating).

Regards

Sanjeev Sabhlok