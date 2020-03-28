Mass brutalities and torture by Modi through his completely unjustified total lockdown

This is a placeholder post. Will try to keep track of instances that come to my notice.

MURDERS BY MODI

One ambulance driver from our place was driving from Mumbai to Shrigonda, carrying a patient and the driver’s father was travelling with him. Police accused the ambulance of carrying passengers in the ambulance and thrashed them with sticks. After travelling for few kms, the father started feeling uneasy. No hospital admitted him or treated him. The father died after some time. The news flashed in the local news papers today. [Source]

A Doctor Was Assaulted On Her Way To The Hospital. She’s Not The Only Medic Being Attacked.

Bengal man’s family says he died of police beating, police say he had heart ailment

Walking Home From Delhi For Over 200 km, Delivery Agent Dies On Highway

HUMAN RIGHTS ATROCITIES BY MODI

VIOLENCE

Modi's taskforce enforcing the lockdown. Indians are mere slaves of government. https://t.co/LhRIMUrJdm — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 28, 2020

Some people think that India is a democratic country – couldn't be further from the truth. And some people are mates with the criminals who govern India (@ScottMorrisonMP @realDonaldTrump ). https://t.co/HMA8TEeLlN — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 28, 2020

Indians are enjoying Modi's blessings. By voting this monster into power Indians have chosen this life of slavery to whimsical police. Posted by Sanjeev Sabhlok on Friday, 27 March 2020

The lockdown is a direct attack on the poor. Licence given to the police to do what they please. https://t.co/2ewgDf2ses — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 26, 2020

TORTURE AND STARVATION

“This BJP govt is more cruel than the British Raj”

‘What will we eat?’ labourers and people from unorganised sectors stare at uncertain future

India’s poorest ‘fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus’

People are leaving for home from cities. They have no money, no food. Transport has been stopped. They are walking… Posted by Sanjeev Sabhlok on Thursday, 26 March 2020

Whatever the merit of @narendramodi's total lockout (and SBP thoroughly opposes it), only an utter and complete FOOL could have implemented it in this way. The violence and torture imposed on India's poor beggars belief. All human rights are being trashed. pic.twitter.com/SYcfYbcPeV — Swarna Bharat Party (@SwarnaBharatIN) March 28, 2020

A nuclear attack on the poor, allegedly to save them. https://t.co/gdsglbz5Gk — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 28, 2020

“At night, we will keep walking. Who knows, if we find a place to stop, we will stop…Modiji ko hamne Ram-Ram bol diya,” Bargot said. “He did not give us time. On 21 March, he said that on Sunday no one should go out and then yesterday he added another 20 days.” https://t.co/O7emeLxWtn — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) March 26, 2020

I'm unable to get the image of those migrant workers crawling from my mind. What is even the point of having a government if citizens have to starve & walk hundreds of miles to survive during a pandemic? — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) March 27, 2020