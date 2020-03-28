Thoughts on economics and liberty

29th March 2020

Mass brutalities and torture by Modi through his completely unjustified total lockdown

This is a placeholder post. Will try to keep track of instances that come to my notice.

MURDERS BY MODI

One ambulance driver from our place was driving from Mumbai to Shrigonda, carrying a patient and the driver’s father was travelling with him. Police accused the ambulance of carrying passengers in the ambulance and thrashed them with sticks. After travelling for few kms, the father started feeling uneasy. No hospital admitted him or treated him. The father died after some time. The news flashed in the local news papers today. [Source]

A Doctor Was Assaulted On Her Way To The Hospital. She’s Not The Only Medic Being Attacked.

Bengal man’s family says he died of police beating, police say he had heart ailment

Walking Home From Delhi For Over 200 km, Delivery Agent Dies On Highway

HUMAN RIGHTS ATROCITIES BY MODI

VIOLENCE

 

Indians are enjoying Modi's blessings. By voting this monster into power Indians have chosen this life of slavery to whimsical police.

TORTURE AND STARVATION

“This BJP govt is more cruel than the British Raj”

‘What will we eat?’ labourers and people from unorganised sectors stare at uncertain future

India’s poorest ‘fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus’

People are leaving for home from cities. They have no money, no food. Transport has been stopped. They are walking…

