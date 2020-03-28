Do you know of an expert mathematician who can volunteer to help?

Sharing this email I sent out to a moment ago one of the best mathematicians in the world, with copy to those who are well connected to both the UK and US administrations. If anyone of you know of expert mathematicians who can volunteer to form part of a modelling team, that would be appreciated. We want to give the world a chance to succeed.

Currently, we are seeing the worst possible option being adopted globally (with the exception of Taiwan, Malta and possibly Singapore and Hong Kong).

Write to me at sabhlok@gmail.com if you know anyone capable of drilling into the pandemic models.

