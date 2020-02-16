16th February 2020
Some recent notes on Dayanand Saraswati’s belligerent and bigoted Hinduism
For my record and reference – based on recent study. Of course, there are many other references to Dayanand on this blog over the years.
Dayanand Saraswati's "enlightened" caste system with two types of schools. – from Satyarth Prakash
Further details of how the "qualitative" (not hereditary) caste system should operate – Dayanand Saraswati's Satyarth Prakash
Dayanand Saraswati was smitten by the need to differentiate people. His theory was that these are not hereditary, but…
Dayanand Saraswati is crazy delusional when he says such things. Vivekananda at least recognised that "qualitative"…
It is amusing to read Dayanand's arguments that caste is real, but qualitative: "Since the divine formlessness and…
Here Dayanand Saraswati provides a mechanism to allocate "caste", but ALSO TO TAKE AWAY ONE'S CHILDREN!! Ghastly! Reminds me of Plato's Republic.Who in his right mind thinks up such rubbish?
Dayanand fully supports Manusmriti. He has a really sad message for "Sudras" – you guys are supposed to serve the higher…
