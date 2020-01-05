Notes on Hindu rashtra

This is a placeholder post. There is too much material on this topic, and I’m not going to be able to highlight it all here, but a few snippets, now and then, to support my research.

Whose word should we take?

The RSS is a very slippery organisation. It plays with word and hides behind smoke and mirrors. Who’s word is to be taken as its gospel? What exactly is Hindu rashrta?

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the Sangh cannot be bracketed into any ideology, does not believe in any ism and is not represented by any book including one authored by its second head M S Golwalkar. The Sangh’s core value is that India is a Hindu rashtra and it is non-negotiable, he said. “It is wrong to call or describe anything as Sangh’s ideology. Sangh founder Dr Hedgewar did not ever say he can fully understand the Sangh. After having been the Sarsangachalak for so long, Guru ji said I may have began to understand the Sangh,” he said. [Source]

On 18 September he had said that “‘Hindu Rashtra’ does not mean it has no place for Muslims as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions”.

The RSS periodically claims to support all religions (e.g. “‘Hindu Rashtra’ does not mean it has no place for Muslims as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions. “The Sangh works towards universal brotherhood” [Bhagwat, cited here]

But if so, then the Indian Constitution already has that characteristic. Why create this separate terminology that confuses everyone.

Moreover, the writings of Gowlakar are very clear: He actively detests and hates Muslims. He a clear plan for them: that they become Hindu. (See the quotes in my recent TOI blog post).

Here is one definition: