My next TOI blog post: What is Mr Modi plan for India’s Muslims?

In this I ask Modi what he wants to do with India’s Muslims whom he hates so much. At any event if he continues down this path, there is no prospect of a $5 trillion economy.

The CAA is a watershed moment in India’s history. The implication is clear: that if you are Muslim you can’t be fast-tracked to become an Indian citizen. This downgrades Islam, humiliates Muslims. It also rejects the idea of mercy and humanity by denying any preference to genuine refugees, while encouraging illegal economic migrants so long as they are not Muslim.